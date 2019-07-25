Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Cinema Makeup School has done it all. Last year they took on Joker Batman at San Diego Comic-Con—but this year, they tried something truly challenging: Turning a human being into a collectible statue.

The Los Angeles-based Cinema Makeup School returned to San Diego Comic-Con for a seventh year with a new series of amazing cosplay looks. The highlight had to be its partnership with Sideshow Collectibles, where they turned a model into one of the company’s original premium figures: Cleopsis, Eater of the Dead from its Court of the Dead series. A horror take on Cleopatra, the limited-edition figure makes for a truly terrifying subject with a really badass snake.

Check out our video for a detailed breakdown of how the Cleopsis look was achieved, as well as the unique makeup challenges in trying to turn a statue into a living, breathing person. Hint: It involves a bit of extra help.

