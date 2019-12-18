Watch a Full, Gadget-Filled Race From the New Fast and Furious Animated Show

In a way, the Fast and Furious franchise has always been a cartoon. Big, broad, characters. Simple, easy to understand themes. High-octane action that pushes the boundaries of reality. So when Netflix announced it was making a Fast and Furious cartoon, it made lots of sense. And, judging by our exclusive clip, it fully embodies all the things fans love about the original franchise.

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers is the name of the show and it debuts on Netflix December 26. The series follows Tony Torretto, the cousin of Vin Diesel’s character Dom, as “he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate SH1FT3R, an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.”

Where the Fast and Furious movies have recently gone more into straight action, it sure sounds like the show will be embracing the franchise’s roots: street racing. And, in the above clip, exclusive to io9, you can see just that. It’s a race straight out of a beefed-up James Bond movie, complete with gadgets and acts that defy physics. But it sure looks like a lot of fun.

From Universal and Dreamworks Animation, Spy Racers is the brainchild of Tim Hedrick (​Voltron: Legendary Defender​) and Bret Haaland (​All Hail King Julien​). They executive produce along with Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan, who helped bring the movies to life. Diesel will also lend his voice in a cameo.

For more, make sure you're following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.




