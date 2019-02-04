Image: Pixar

Usually, the only way to see a new Pixar short is before a new Pixar feature in the theaters. But, thanks to a new initiative called SparkShorts, the computer-animation juggernaut is bringing some smaller films to smaller screens.

“The SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows,” Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation Studios, said in a press release. “These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare.”

Advertisement

The first of the shorts to come online is now here. It’s called Purl, written and directed by Kristen Lester, which tells the story of a ball of yarn on her first day of work.

“Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of SparkShorts,” said Lindsey Collins, vice president of development for Pixar. “The program was created to provide opportunities to a wide array of artists—each with something unique to say.”

Advertisement

And you see that very clearly in Purl. A film about inclusivity, acceptance, gender roles, and so much more, wrapped up in a quick, cute little short.

Again, Purl is the first SparkShort released by Pixar. It’ll be followed on February 11 with Smash and Grab and then on February 18 with Kitbull.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.