Image: Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire (Image Comics)

Five supremely skilled people got together to combine their areas of study into one audacious experiment, which winds up poisoning the world. Oops. The characters try to clean up their mess in ongoing comics series Injection, from writer Warren Ellis, artist Declan Shalvey, and colorist Jordie Bellaire—and it’s going to get adapted for television.

The Hollywood Reporter is sharing news that Injection has been optioned by Universal Cable Productions, the same outfit behind shows like The Magicians, Mr. Robot, and Channel Zero. Debuting from Ellis, Shalvey, and Bellaire in 2015, the Image-published comic has been a mix of mad science, historical horror, and weird crime.

There’s no word on creative talent yet or a network/platform (though we’d say Syfy is a safe bet), but let’s hope this one makes it all the way to broadcast. It’s a great series that’s been funny, thought-provoking, and chilling in that particular Ellis way.

[The Hollywood Reporter]