WarnerMedia Wants to 'Move On' After Justice League Probe

Ray Fisher as Cyborg in Justice League. Image : DC Entertainment

WarnerMedia, the AT&T-owned parent company of Warner Bros.’ TV and movie studios, is signaling that it’s ready to move on after its Justice League investigation—but for actor Ray Fisher, it’s nowhere near over.



The Justice League star recently tweeted to debunk two Wrap reports that said an earlier tweet he’d made suggested he publicly quit his role as Cyborg (io9 independently confirmed that the character has been written out of The Flash, and won’t be recast). The tweet in question was more of an ultimatum, as Fisher stated “I will not participate in any production associated with” DC Films President Walter Hamada. Hamada’s contract was just re-upped by the company.

The Wrap has since updated the article Fisher tweeted to read: “For the record: A previous version of this story said Ray Fisher publicly stepped down from the Cyborg role. Fisher disputes this characterization of the matter, citing the specificity of his unwillingness to work with Hamada, whose contract as head of DC films has since been extended to 2023.”

In the thread, Fisher also claimed that writer-producer Geoff Johns would be “following” director Joss Whedon in parting ways with WarnerMedia, following the investigation into misconduct on the set of Justice League. Warner earlier made clear its investigation was complete and “remedial action has been taken” but did not give any details as to what that action was or who it was towards.

However, a report from Variety disputes that claim, noting that Johns is still involved in several DC Entertainment projects like Stargirl and Superman & Lois. Furthermore, a WarnerMedia representative told Variety in a statement that the company believes it’s “time to move on” now that the investigation into Justice League has concluded. We’ve reached out to WarnerMedia for comment.

“The investigation was conducted by an outside law firm and led by a former federal judge,” the rep said. “More than 80 people were interviewed. We have full confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken. The investigation has concluded, and it is time to move on.”

Fisher has been vocal about his frustrations with the investigation, which ran from August to December 2020. He’s stated that Johns (then-DC Entertainment president) and John Berg, former co-president of production, were culpable in Whedon’s actions on-set, and that Hamada is continuing to enable toxic behavior, particularly on the part of Johns’ continued presence. Fisher tweeted in September that Hamada “attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns,” something WarnerMedia has denied. This standoff resulted in Fisher’s ultimatum on December 30.

Fisher noted that he and his team are still in talks with WarnerMedia and hope to see things through, “Flash or no Flash.”

