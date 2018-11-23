Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Lego Movie

Need something to do today that isn’t participate in Black Friday or regret the vast quantities of food you’re still digesting from yesterday? Good news: Warner Bros. has you sorted for... well, a good hour and 45 minutes, at least.



To celebrate the recent trailer for The Lego Movie 2—and the fact that “Black Friday” can instead be made into “Brick Friday”—Warner Bros. has released a streamable version of the original film on YouTube for fans to watch. After Chris Pratt himself introduces the trailer for Lego Movie 2 to watch beforehand, of course.

But hey! If you’ve got a quiet day off—or a quiet day at work and are desperately seeking a distraction—you can’t go wrong with one of the most delightful animated movies of the last decade. Enjoy!

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.