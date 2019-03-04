Image: Universal

A new rumor suggests Marvel might be looking to break some interesting ground with its Eternals movie. Get another new look at Hellboy’s crimson-clad villain. More rumors hint at bad news for New Mutants. Plus, Kevin Feige’s already teasing Captain Marvel 2, and what’s to come on Doom Patrol. Spoilers, away!



The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss is currently in talks to star in Leigh Whannell’s remake of The Invisible Man for Warner Bros. Variety says, “Sources also indicate that Johnny Depp, who was originally tapped to play the title character, will not be involved.” The Dark Universe...sort of not really lives?

The Eternals

A new report from That Hashtag Show alleges that Marvel is looking to cast “an openly gay male” actor between the ages of 30-49, who “physically looks like a superhero” for one of the film’s lead roles.

Zanbato

Guillermo del Toro is slated to write and direct an original film titled Zanbato for J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot. According to Collider, the film centers around “a young girl (between 10-15) with lethal fighting skills” — however, the report inspired del Toro himself to clarify on Twitter that the film is “not a ninja project,” adding, “But...there are ninjas in it.”

Captain Marvel 2

Speaking with Screen Rant, Kevin Feige stated Marvel’s ideas for a potential sequel have been “pretty amazing.”

The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be. So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.

The New Mutants

Meanwhile, THR has word the long-promised reshoots on The New Mutants have yet to occur and are still unscheduled to happen.

Hellboy

Bloody-Disgusting has a trio of new stills from the latest Hellboy, including a shot of Milla Jovovich as Nimue, The Blood Queen.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith shared our first look at his Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, including a darker, grittier interpretation of Smith’s unrealized Flash Gordon homage, Ranger Danger.

Dumbo

Dumbo “soars to new heights” (allegedly) in a new featurette from Disney.

Avengers: Endgame

IMAX has released an official trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which is just a side-by-side comparison of an IMAX screen versus a standard theater. Think of all the extra spaceship floor you’d be missing out on without it!

Master of Dark Shadows

We also have a trailer for Master of Dark Shadows, a new documentary narrated by Ian McShane on Dan Curtis and Dark Shadows, featuring interviews with Alan Ball, Whoopee Goldberg, William F. Nolan, Barbara Steele and more.

Doom Patrol

CBR reports Mark Sheppard has joined the cast of Doom Patrol as the magician Willoughby Kipling, “a drunk, angry Englishman” not to be confused with John Constantine. You can see him in action in the promo for this week’s episode, “Cult Patrol.”

Tales from the Loop

Rebecca Hall has joined the cast of Tales from the Loop, a new Amazon series based on the artwork of Simon Stålenhag. According to Deadline, Hall will play “a gifted physicist” named Loretta.

Charmed

After Mel and Maggie switch bodies, Macy turns to the Elders for guidance in photos from Charmed’s March 17 episode, “Switches & Stones.” More available at KSiteTV.

Arrow

Finally, Oliver assists Emiko on a ballistics report in a clip from tonight’s episode, “Brothers & Sisters.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.