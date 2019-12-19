Warner Bros. Has Found a Director (and a Wild Idea) for a New Looney Tunes Movie

Warner Bros. is hatching some weird plans for a Wile E. adventure. Image : Warner Bros.

Robert Kirkman’s next comic book already has a movie deal. Our first fleeting look at whatever the hell Chris Nolan’s Tenet is has appeared. Alan Tudyk gets his alien on in a first look at Resident Alien. Plus, Batwoman and Supergirl are the world’s finest, and Shaggy goes ultra instinct for Scoob. May the spoilers be with you, always!







Coyote vs. Acme

Variety reports Dave Green (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) will direct a hybrid live-action/animation Wile E. Coyote movie for Warner Bros. Although the trade doesn’t have much in the way of details, the title at least seems to suggest some sort of antagonistic faceoff between the Roadrunner-hating Wile. E. and the company that provides most of the slap-dash (and often explosive) technology behind his attempts to capture said Roadrunner.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey has been officially rated R by the MPAA for “strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material.” Surprise? [Film Ratings]

Stealth

According to Deadline, Lee Daniels (The Butler) is attached to direct a film adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s upcoming superhero comic book series, Stealth, for Universal Pictures. The story concerns the aging, Detroit-based hero of the film’s title becoming increasingly reckless during his battle with Alzheimer’s.

Tenet

Entertainment Weekly has a pair of new photos from Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new thriller, Tenet. We should be seeing a trailer soon.

Color Out of Space

Coming Soon also has a trippy new poster for Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space adaptation, starring Nicolas Cage.

Scoob

A new image from Scoob references Ultra Instinct Shaggy, because while 2019 may be gasping its dying breaths, the shitposting cannot, and arguably will not, stop.

Superman: Red Son

DC has released a new trailer for Superman: Red Son starring Jason Isaacs as Kal-El, Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Diedrich Bader as Lex Luthor, Phil Morris as James Olsen, Phil LaMarr as John Stewart, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Sasha Roiz as Hal Jordan, Roger Craig Smith as Batman, William Salyers as Joseph Stalin and—in an inspired bit of casting—Paul Williams as Brainiac .

After Midnight

A heartbroken man tells his ex, “ever since you left, some kind of thing has been coming out of the woods every night” in the trailer for After Midnight, a monster movie about breaking up from director Jeremy Gardner.

The Nightshifter

We also have a trailer for The Nightshifter, a Brazilian horror film coming to VOD next month about a morgue attendant who can speak to the dead.

Equinox

Deadline reports Danica Curcic (The Mist) will star in Netflix’s upcoming Danish supernatural thriller, Equinox. Toggling between the years 2020 and 1999, the series will focus on Astrid (Curcic), a “young woman who is very affected by the unexplainable disappearance of her sister and her school class in 1999. When the one survivor from 1999 mysteriously dies, Astrid is determined to find out what happened to her sister and the class, only to discover a dark and unsettling truth that involves her in ways she never imagined.”

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has our first look at Alan Tudyk in Syfy’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. More at the link.

The Good Place

Spoiler TV also has images from “Putting Cruelty First, ” the January 9 return of The Good Place. Head over there to see the rest.

The Outsider

Tamika’s baby shower takes a turn for the worse in the synopsis for “Tear-Drinker, ” the February 2 episode of The Outsider.

After returning from an eye-opening trip to New York, Holly (Cynthia Erivo) searches for clues at several locations connected to the Dayton case. Jeannie (Mare Winningham) finds herself shaken by an unnerving incident at work and delivers an ominous warning to Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn). Jack (Marc Menchaca) is put on the defensive at Tamika’s (Hettienne Park) baby shower. Written by Richard Price; directed by Igor Martinovic.



[Spoiler TV]

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Finally, a new featurette from the CW describes Supergirl and Batwoman’s friendship as the “World’s Finest”—hinting at future team-ups to come, hopefully!





Banner art by Jim Cooke.