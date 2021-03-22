Darkseid’s arrival means the end of the Snyderverse. Photo : Warner Bros.

Despite Zack Snyder’s Justice League ending with a few huge cliffhangers, the four-hour epic will, most likely, be the end of the line for Zack Snyder’s DC films.



With the multiyear campaign for fans to “Release the Snyder Cut” culminating in that actually happening, many fans had turned their attention to “Restoring” the “Snyderv erse.” Meaning, getting the DC Universe back on the track Zack Snyder imagined when he first began Man of Steel.

At that time, Snyder planned on Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and a multi-part Justice League to tell a hugely epic story that would continue in future movies, such as Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Flash. And while those movies do have direct ties to Snyder’s films, in the years between the 2017 theatrical release of Justice League and now, DC has begun to go in new directions. Newer films like Shazam, Birds of Prey, and the upcoming The Suicide Squad still have ties to the Snyderv erse, but, for the most part, have stood on their own.



“I appreciate that [the fans] love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC,” WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety. “We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy.”

“We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now,” Sarnoff added.

Among those “multi-dimensional” DC characters being developed are a new Superman film (in which Superman is rumored to be B lack), a Mexican-American hero in Blue Beetle, the female magician Zatanna, as well as sequels to Shazam, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and new beginnings for t he Flash and Batman, just to name a few.

One thing that won’t be explored? An alternate cut of Suicide Squad that director David Ayer hinted, much like Justice League, is radically different from the theatrical version.

“We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut,” Sarnoff said.

And while fans of Snyder’s vision are surely disappointed to hear this, the good news is...we know what was going to happen next. In a recent interview, Snyder basically spoiled everything about what he had planned for the future of these characters. Lois Lane, Superman, Batman, the Flash— S nyder laid out all of what his additional Justice League films would have been. So, while you may not get to see all of that on screen, at least there’s no mystery on how it all was going to play out.

Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that Warner Bros. said all of this exact same stuff about the Snyder Cut itself a few years ago. So, while it’s unlikely these movies will happen, never say never.

You can read more from the Warner CEO about the reaction to the Snyder Cut, Ray Fisher’s allegations against the company, and future of DC over on Variety.

