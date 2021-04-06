Warhammer Quest Returns, and More of the Latest Gaming News

Image : Paizo, Games Workshop, and Rowan, Rook and Decard

Welcome back to Gaming Shelf, io9's column all about board games and tabletop roleplaying games. This time, Games Workshop returns to Warhammer Quest, an April Fool’s that’s actually worth checking out, and a visit to the world of nuclear-irradiated Americana with the arrival of the Fallout RPG. Check it out!



News and Releases

Warhammer Quest: Cursed City

After the success of Games Workshop’s return to its fabled Quest series with the 40K-themed Blackstone Fortress, the boxed game series’ return to the fantasy side of the companies’ IP in the form of Cursed City has been highly anticipated. Tasking a group of heroes from across all the Mortal Realms of Age of Sigmar to investigate the titular city of Ulfenkarn, Cursed City lets players team up to infiltrate the horror-filled streets of Ulfenkarn as part of a larger campaign against its dark masters. Whether or not you can survive long enough as you seek to thin Radukar’s forces, save civilians from nightmarish horrors, or recover powerful artifacts to reduce the evil Radukar the Wolf’s influence in time to save Ulfenkarn from plummeting into death and darkness becomes the subject of Cursed City’s ongoing modular campaign story.

With over 60 miniatures (rules for their use in Age of Sigmar, alas, sold separately), modular tiles to recreate areas of Ulfenkarn as your party descends from their airship for missions, as well as all the rules needed to get started, Cursed City is available now...technically. Pre-orders went live over the past weekend, but promptly sold out, so if you’re looking to spend the $200 GW wants for retail price, you might be waiting for a restock.

Image : Paizo

Pathfinder’s Foolish Monsters

April Fool’s Day by and large sucks. But instead of making up some wacky news or pretending to announce something as a joke, this year Paizo carried on its nifty tradition from last year: releasing a bestiary of strange, humorous, and wild creatures that might at first seem like an elaborate joke, but actually come with all the playable rules you’d need to inject them in your game of Pathfinder. Head on over to see if your party is willing enough to brave facing a deadly Nosferotter or the Dread Desert Drake!

Fallout: The Tabletop RPG

Modiphius has finally opened up preorders for its RPG take on the beloved video game series Fallout. Set in a post-apocalyptic, nuclear war-devastated America, the Fallout tabletop RPG lets players create vault-dwellers, mutants, and even robots as their chosen wasteland roamers , scavenging the weapons and icons of the old world to survive the new one. Pre-orders for everything from the core rulebook to a dungeon master’s bundle of extra maps and tokens for play are available now, ahead of a summer 2021 launch.

Vaesan: Mythic Britain

Mythic Britain was announced by Free League this past weekend as part of the Tabletop Gaming Spring Showcase. It’s the latest addition to Vaesan, a tabletop RPG that is currently exploring a world where the folkloric legends of Scandanavian countries have come to life. Mythic Britain, as you may imagine, has a new sourcebook detailing how to set a campaign based on the fairytales and folklore of Britain and Ireland. Few details about how the expansion will be released were made available, but there will be both a sourcebook and campaign book.

Crowdfunding

Note: The covid-19 pandemic has impacted board game production. We strongly advise you check with crowdfunding developers about possible delays, but don’t let that dissuade you from supporting these campaigns.

The latest edition of the incredible game of elven class war that is Spire, SIN adds new elements to flesh out the world of the titular city, its elitist High Elf ruling classes, and the downtrodden drow who rise up against their injustices. Fleshing out elements of criminal undergrounds, religious doctrines, and the tyrannical forces of order at play, the book also includes two more classes for the game as well as three adventures. Pledges starting at $20 can get you a PDF copy of the addition, going up to $40 for a physical release, set to ship later this year.

Inspired by the heroes and villains of the Sentinel Comics RPG, this new streamlined edition of the co operative deck-building game includes new art as well as condensed rules to make a tighter, quicker play experience. A $50 pledge will get you the core game and a promotional pack of foil cards, while higher tiers include sleeves for all the cards found in the base set.

All kids fear the mysterious boogeyman, a creature of the night that only comes when your parents have turned off the lights and put you to bed. But what if you could gang up and fight back? That’s the inspiration behind Boogeyman, a co operative miniatures game that sees kids fight back nightmares both imagined and real...as well as their sinister babysitter, if she catches them stalking around the house after bedtime. A roughly $70 pledge will get you the core box and any unlocked stretch goals, while $100 includes the game’s expansion, The Visitor, adding new cards to the base game to make your battle with the Boogeyman all the more dangerous.

A dark army descends on the kingdom of Dragon’s Reach, and as royal advisor to the monarch, you have been tasked with heading out among the people to forge alliances, shore up defens es, and do what you can before time is out and shadow falls across your nation. Where you focus your resources and diplomatic connections is your decision to make in the limited time you have, making every run a race for survival. A roughly $50 pledge will get you the base copy of the game, while $65 gets you the deluxe edition, featuring metallic tokens and more wooden miniatures to represent people and resources across the kingdom.

