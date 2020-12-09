‘60s Nesters

Yet another black and white wanda, this time airing on a slightly more modernized television set that’s adorned with a performer’s hat of some sort. Image : Disney+/Marvel

Even though the show is set in the MCU’s present day after the events of Endgame, it’s going to be a journey through time of sorts, albeit not in the literal sense. It’s only but so long before Wanda and her husband begin to realize that the monochrome reality they’re living in isn’t exactly fixed in the Golden Age of television, but is malleable and able to reshape itself to mimic the aesthetics and production values of different kinds of television American sitcoms from throughout the ages.

The jump in “time” depicted in the second poster’s somewhat subtle if you only pay attention to what’s on the updated television screen. But when you take in other details, you can see that things within the living room like the wallpaper, the plant, the art on the wall, and the television itself, are also changing. The magician’s hat perched in the television’s corner feels like a nod to Wanda’s vast magical abilities that the series is meant to further develop. It’s also interesting to note that this poster introduces a lamp purposefully centered to reflect the positioning of Vision’s Infinity Stone, the status of which is one of the bigger questions looming over WandaVision.