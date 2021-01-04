WandaVision's Sitcom Theme Song Is Just the Bee's Knees

Wanda and Vision performing for a crowd. Screenshot : Disney+/Marvel

Though it’s likely that many of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ streaming series are going to end up feeling like multi-hour movie epics, WandaVision’s unique in that the show very knowingly leans into the fact that its episodic mode of storytelling’s modeled after American sitcoms. That’s all well and good, but everyone knows that a good sitcom needs an even better theme song to shine.

With just two weeks left until WandaVision debuts on Disney+, the studio’s entered that odd stage of pre-launch advertising where the commercials appear to be giving away some juicy plot points without context. But in addition to a handful of very interesting new shots of Wanda and Vision in their new Westview home, the latest teaser also gives us a taste of WandaVision’s spiffy new song from Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, which lays out the wacky basics of the newlyweds’ latest super quagmire.

Much as the other WandaVision promos have flirted with the idea that Wanda and her growing powers might be the source of the Avengers’ latest woes, everything about the new trailer—from the shots of Westview’s other citizens, to that person in a beekeeper costume climbing out of the sewers—suggests that the town itself might not be just what it seems.

According to a Disney press release, the Oscar-winning songwriting duo of Anderson-Lopez and Lopez have written songs for multiple episodes, which, as the trailers have depicted, will unfold in settings that range from the 1950s to the 2000s. “We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone,” Lopez said.

With as many comics plot lines tied to domestic life, reality-warping, and tragedy as the Scarlet Witch and Vision have between the two of them, there are a number of different directions WandaVision could ultimately go as its story unfolds. At the very least, we know that whatever happens, it’ll be set to a catchy tune when WandaVision drops on January 15.

