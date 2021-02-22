Who, me? Photo : Disney

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of WandaVision yet, you might want to click away. Heck, even if you have seen it you might want to be careful. If you don’t, a certain song is about to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.



The seventh episode of WandaVision, “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” ended with one of the series’ most game-changing, but also semi-expected, reveals to date: Agnes, the quirky next door neighbor played by Kathryn Hahn, has been controlling things the entire time. And, in fact, she’s not “Agnes,” she’s Agatha Harkness, a Marvel comic book character who was once Wanda’s mentor.

Advertisement

Within the context of this show, the news was conveyed by the Munsters-inspired theme song “It Was Agatha All Along,” written by Kristen Andersen-Lopez and Robert Lopez. That’s now online all on its own and, well, as the kids say...it’s a bop.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

The Lopezs wrote all of the jingles for WandaVision and, with this one, felt even more freedom than the others, which was daunting. “We decided since we could hit any decade with that,” Kristen Anderson- Lopez told Marvel.com. “ W e had to kind of take a couple swings at what would Agatha’s music be? But we ultimately decided the most fun is to just go right in with all of the [m onsters].”

Also, if you didn’t know, t hat’s Hahn herself singing most of the song

“Kathryn takes the lead on that one. She was amazing,” Robert Lopez said. “ Kathryn is a musical theater star. Kristen’s sister also works with her on Central Park, where she’s a main singing character. And we know, because of that, how amazing her voice is.”

Advertisement

Recording with Hahn took a half hour but the Lopezs knew they had something special. “ After that, I was like, we need to work with her again. Because she was just game [for anything],” Anderson-Lopez said.

Exactly what Agatha’s endgame (pun intended) is in controlling Wanda, Vision, the Hex, all of it, we’ll likely found out soon enough. And with any luck, it’ll be accompanied by more Lopez earworms.

Advertisement

For more speculation and back story on Agatha, check out this link as well as our episode recap below. WandaVision continues Friday on Disney+ with its penultimate episode.

Advertisement

Update 2/22/2020, 2:40 p.m. ET: This post has been updated with Lopez quotes from the Marvel.com article. Head there to read about all of their songs so far.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.