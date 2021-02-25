Kathryn Hahn's Amazing WandaVision Faces: A Celebration

Ep. 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

Screenshot : Disney+

Oh no! It turns out Agnes was really Agatha Harkness and is also very evil (which Hahn also emotes extremely well, as you can see). It is mildly annoying to me the character wasn’t just named Agatha in the first place, since no character in the show would have recognized the name. I know it was done to throw Marvel fans off the scent of who she was, but fans figured it out almost instantly anyway. Why bother? Maybe we’ll find out!