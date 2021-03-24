WandaVision...We Mean, Bewitched...Is Coming to the Big Screen. Again.

Bewitched is coming back to the big screen. Image : Sony

So just how popular was WandaVision? Weeks after the show paid homage to the classic 1960s sitcom Bewitched, Bewitched is being remade by Hollywood. Again.



Deadline broke the news of the Sony Pictures project, which is being written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, the team behind the TV remakes of MacGyver and 12 Monkeys. The story of a witch named Samantha who marries a normal man named Darrin ran on TV from 1964 to 1972 and got the big-scr een treatment in 2005 with an absolute dream team; it starred Will Ferrell, Nicole Kidman, Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine, Steve Carell, and more, and was directed and co-written by Nora Ephron . That take was more meta, though, in that Ferrell’s character was starring on a reboot of Bewitched, in the reboot of Bewitched. The result was a box office and critical disappointment.

This version, however, will reportedly be more true to the show. More about Samantha hiding her powers in plain sight in modern America, with added backstory and more.

Is it possible for a new Bewitched to work? Of course. With the right script, director, cast, anything is possible. And yet, a remake of a show that was already remade and was recently parodied feels somehow...less than bewitching. Not to mention this was already attempted too.

