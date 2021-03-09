WandaVision Toys and Merch That Will Cast a Hex on Your Wallet

Whatever the Hell This Is

Image : Funko

I’m told this is a Funko Soda Figure Scarlet Witch, and it makes me feel like I’m in my own distorted hex reality where these things exist and 15,000 people are supposed to want them. I don’t know why Funko thought putting a weird Scarlet Witch figure in a Scarlet Witch-brand soda can was a good idea, but as you can see, it’ll run you $14 if this is something that appeals to you. The glow-in-the-dark Scarlet Witch is a chase figure, which means a select number of people will randomly get it inside their can, so if you want her chances are you’ll end up with 10 or so regular Wandas first, which makes this thing even more off-putting. You can pre-order it here. Or don’t!



