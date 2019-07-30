Image: Codeblack Films

The year is 2019, and people are not heeding the warnings about our planet’s imminent pivot to the apocalypse. Also, not enough of them are watching movies like Julia Hart’s Fast Color that provide insightful commentary about the state of the world through the superheroic lens we all love so much. That’s about to change, though, thanks to Viola Davis.

Deadline reports that Amazon has greenlit a Fast Color series from Davis and her husband Julius Tennon’s production company JuVee Productions; it will expand upon the story established in the original film about a young woman with world-changing superpowers who reconnects with her estranged daughter and mother. Currently, Hart is slated to write and direct the series’ pilot as well as serving as executive producer.

Advertisement

Details about how Amazon’s Fast Color will build out the film are nonexistent currently, but its story—about a world struggling to deal with the profound consequences of climate change—lends itself to a wealth of new narratives. This story is currently updating and we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.