Vin Diesel's Daughter Is Among the Cast for an Animated Fast and Furious Show

Months after the Fast and Furious franchise finally said “s crew it” and went straight sci-fi, it’s changing lanes once again.

Netflix, along with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, just revealed the first look and cast list for Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, the upcoming animated series based on the long-running film franchise. Debuting December 26 on Netflix, the show follows Tony, the cousin of Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto, who is recruited with his friends to “infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization called SH1FT3R bent on world domination.”

Advertisement

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is voicing Tony, and he’s joined by Diesel’s daughter, Similce Diesel, who voices a friend’s sister. American Vandal’s Jimmy Tatro, Harry Potter actor Luke Youngblood, and Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry (who plays the team’s “secret agent liaison” Ms. Nowhere) are along for the ride too, just to name a few.

The premise of the show sounds perfectly dumb and fun. Just the way we like it. Plus, like Hobbs and Shaw before it, some of the tech and cars sure do look futuristic. Spy Racers seems like a nice appetizer before the full franchise returns for part nine in summer 2020. Here are some more photos.

These photos for the upcoming Fast and Furious animated show are pretty self explanatory. Image : All Images ( Netflix ) Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue 1 / 8

Advertisement

Spy Racers debuts December 26. Merry Christmas, indeed.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.