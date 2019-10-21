Vin Diesel's Bloodshot Trailer Promises Bloody Revenge and a Billion Baby Robots

The first trailer for Bloodshot has arrived, and Vin Diesel (looking very Vin Diesel) is on a mission to avenge his lost love, aided only by his desire for payback...and one billion nanobots.

Sony’s first Valiant Comics adaptation—after spending years trying to get a cinematic universe based off of the indie superhero comics universe off the ground—tells the story of a soldier named Ray Garrison (Diesel) brought back to life thanks to Rising Spirit Technologies (RST). Not only that, his blood was filled with nanobots that can repair his body and give him super-strength.

Garrison uses his new superhuman abilities to go after the person who killed his partner—except he’s doing it over and over and over again. It doesn’t take long for the truth to come out: The corporation that rebuilt him is manipulating his memories to get him to kill people for them. Turn’s out Garrison’s not too pleased with that, and now RST has an unkillable and very angry Vin Diesel on its blood-stained hands!

In addition to Diesel, Bloodshot stars Guy Pearce, Toby Kebbel, Sam Heughan, Eliza Gonzalez, Talulah Riley, and others. The film is Dave Wilson’s directorial debut, having previously worked as a creative supervisor on Avengers: Age of Ultron and designing video game trailers...including trailers for Bioware’s sci-fi epic Mass Effect 2, which featured a similar “let’s put tiny bots inside to repair a person” sequence and may explain why they look pretty familiar. Shame that Bloodshot is no Commander Shepard, though.

Bloodshot arrives in theaters on February 21, 2020.

