Photo: John Phillips (Getty Images)

One of the reasons James Cameron cast Kate Winslet in at least one of his four upcoming Avatar sequels was the actress’ ability to hold her breath underwater for about seven minutes, the kind of talent he wanted all of the film’s actors to work on. How long do you think Vin Diesel can hold his breath?

Diesel and Cameron appeared together in a video posted to Instagram announcing the star’s impending arrival to the world of Pandora; unsurprisingly, the nature of his role has yet to be described. Diesel explained that Cameron’s a director he’s always wanted to work with, and Cameron, for his part, seemed quite stoked to be in Diesel’s presence.

Advertisement

Your guess is as good as anyone’s as to what James Cameron’s Avatar sequels are going to be about exactly, or whether the last two installments of the franchise are actually going to make it into theaters (Cameron has said that their existence depends on the success of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3). But for those of you out there who are still jonesing for more Runs With Wolves, but in space, it seems as if production’s chugging along smoothly.



Avatar 2 is slated to hit theaters December 18, 2020, with Avatar 3 following in December 17, 2021.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.