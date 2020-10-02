Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesMarvel

Villains Are Taking Control of the Friday Gif Party

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partyspider-manspider-man 3jamie foxxvillainsdisneysonysony pictures
Save
Things are about to get a bit shocking.
Image: Sony Pictures

This week’s Friday gif party is about to get a little...evil. In celebration of Jamie Foxx possibly joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 as Electro, as well as finally entering the spookiest month of the year, we’re letting the villains take over.

Advertisement

Be sure to leave a gif of your favorite villains doing their thing. Whether it’s a superhero’s arch nemesis attacking the city, Disney’s classic evil-doers threatening true love, or even that one guy from the one movie that you didn’t like that much. Just please try and avoid the villains we’re having to deal with in real life, okay? Look I get it, they suck really bad, but this is a happy place. One where heroes always win in the end.

Even if it doesn’t always seem that way, like when the Disney villains took over the House of Mouse. On Halloween. You know what I’m gonna share the video because it’s stupid fun and we deserve that today.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total)
6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total)
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Trailer for The Witches Remake Will Terrify a Whole New Generation

Coal Baron Who Fought to Weaken Black Lung Protections Files for Black Lung Benefits

Raised by Wolves Is White, Gooey Nonsense

A Pilot’s Review of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

DISCUSSION