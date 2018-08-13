Image: Disney

In the wake of Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, fans have slowly been figuring out which characters we didn’t see on screen may still be alive. For example, we know half the animals in the galaxy were killed. But the most humorous reveal now comes straight from Australia and Thor’s roommate, Darryl.

You remember Darryl. He was Thor’s roommate during some of Captain America: Civil War, as seen on a few DVD special features. He also roomed with the Grandmaster after Thor: Ragnarok. Now, Daley Pearson, the actor who plays Darryl (breaking the fourth wall here for a second), took to Twitter to wish Thor a Happy Birthday and reveal he’s still alive. (Coincidentally, it was also Chris Hemsworth’s birthday this weekend. Interesting.)

There’s no word on if the more recent roommate, the Grandmaster, also survived, but fans have been asking. Jeff Goldblum says “yes” and we tend to agree with him. There’s no way Marvel Studios won’t try to bring back Jeff Goldblum.

[h/t Nerdist]