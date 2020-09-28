We come from the future
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Vampires Vs. The Bronx Pits Kids Against the Monsters in Their Midst

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Vampires vs. the Bronx
Vampires vs. the BronxOz RodriguezSaturday Night LiveLorne Michaelsvampiresnetflixstreaming
Vampires vs. the Bronx is coming to Netflix.
Photo: Netflix
If Attack the Block had vampires instead of aliens, and took place in New York instead of London, it might look like Vampires vs. the Bronx.

Vampires vs. the Bronx is a new Netflix original movie hitting the streamer later this week; it’s co-written and directed by Oz Rodriguez (Saturday Night Live), and the title kind of says it all. It follows a group of kids living in the Bronx who discover there are vampires in their midst. These vampires don’t just threaten their lives—they threaten to gentrify their neighborhood.

Rodriguez is a long-time SNL director so Lorne Michaels produced this film, and there’s some star power in the form of Method Man, Chris Redd, and Zoe Saldaña in supporting roles. Really though, it’s about kids killing vampires. Check out the first trailer below.

Besides the Attack the Block comparison, I get some serious 1980s supernatural adventure vibes here. Some Lost Boys. Some Monster Squad. Lots of kids believing in something, but adults not. Then there’s that whole real-life thing of “white people with canvas bags” taking over a neighborhood. Feels like the film will be a good blend of humor, horror, and social issues all rolled into one.

Vampires vs. the Bronx hits Netflix soon: October 2.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

angriergeek
Angrier Geek

Line it up to Lovecraft Country on the “Which Is Scarier: Monsters or White People?” viewing list.