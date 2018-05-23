Photo: Disney

Is the person in the below clip cosplaying as Doctor Strange? We don’t believe so. Maybe it’s his cousin, though, because the effect of holding holographic displays in your hands creates similar-looking spells that can turn anyone into a master of the mystic arts.

Ready to be amazed? Check this out.

From the links in the tweet, we believe the person in the clip seems to be holding Phantom 3D Holographic Displays—which, when programmed just right, result in Doctor Strange-like “spells.” Here’s a video from the company’s website that shows some more of what they can do.

So, yeah, it can be used for advertising, displays, or presentations. But we like the less practical applications, like ultra-expensive cosplay accessories.

