Ursula K. Le Guin Is Getting the Greatest of Tributes: A Stamp

Ursula’s stamp. Illustration : USPS/Donato Giancola

Is there any more fun honor than the stamp? It’s collectible, comes with art, and you can use it to send things to other people, making it a gift you pass on. They’re delightful.

As shared by the official Twitter account of Ursula K. Le Guin’s estate, the famed author is getting her own commemorative stamp from the United States Post Office. The stamp, the 33rd in USPS’s Literary Arts series, features a portrait of Le Guin in front of an illustration from a scene in The Left Hand of Darkness, her beloved 1969 novel. Le Guin was and remains a mammoth name in speculative fiction, and this is a lovely tribute.

The illustration was done by Donato Giancola, who does a great job here. The stamp is worth three ounces of shipping, and, like a Forever stamp, it’ll be worth that amount forever.

This stamp, along with others commemorating public figures such as Sol, a mass of hot plasma that serves as our solar system’s source of light and energy, will be out this year.

