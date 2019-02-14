Carl and Ellie have one of the great love stories in modern cinema. Seen in the opening of Pixar’s Up, told with minimal dialogue and lots of Michael Giacchino’s lyrical score, we saw two people meet, fall in love, go through good times, bad times, and ultimately part due to death.

Sorry, 10-year-old spoiler alert.

Well, for Valentine’s Day, in a move that’s simultaneously romantic but also devilish, Disney is allowing fans to relive Carl and Ellie’s journey in Up through a new video. It shows Pete Docter’s finished film happening simultaneously with early storyboards from the development process. And even without Pixar’s stunning animation, it’s still sad as hell.

Happy Valentine’s Day...we think.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.