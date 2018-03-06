Screenshot: Terminator Genisys (Paramount)

Emma Thompson is helping to bring a long-lost horror movie to life. Rampage is coming a little sooner than expected, thanks to Avengers: Infinity War. The Charmed reboot finds its final witch. Plus, John Wesley Shipp on Flash’s Flashtime powers, and Dan Stevens on Legion’s Professor X connection. Behold, spoilers!



Harrow’s Alley

Emma Thompson is teaming with Bad Wolf to finally produce Harrow’s Alley, a period horror thriller written way back in the 1960's by Walter Newman (Ace in the Hole, Cat Ballou), but never actually made. The story concerns a thief named Ratsey trying to survive a plague-stricken 17th century England with his lawful partner, an alderman named Harry. [Deadline]

Terminator 6

Speaking with TheArnoldFans, Arnold Scwarzenegger stated a sixth Terminator begins filming in October.

We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that. I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.

Goosebumps 2: Slappy’s Revenge

Variety reports Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Ken Jeong, and Chris Parnell have joined the Goosebumps sequel in undisclosed roles.

Green Lantern Corps

That Hashtag Show claims Christopher McQuarrie could be replacing Rupert Wyatt as the director of Green Lantern Corps.





Christopher Robin

Coming Soon has the first poster.

Rampage

THR reports Rampage’s release date has been moved up to April 13, thanks to a certain other big blockbuster movie shuffling its way into late April.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has shared four international posters on his Twitter account to tide you over.





The Flash

John Wesley Shipp explains the speedforce-fuelled premise of “Flashtime” set to come up in the next episode, appropriately titled “Enter Flashtime.”

I was talking to Sterling Gates — and I have to tip my hat to Sterling and Todd Helbing, because the whole concept of this episode, I find so exciting. The idea that we all enter Flashtime, which almost but not quite freezes real time, and that if we ever stop, it’s game over. And speedsters can’t run forever. And so how long can we keep going? And can we keep going long enough to figure out a solution before we have to go back to real time, and it’s game over? So I just think that concept is brilliant. And so, you’ve got us operating in Flashtime together.

[Comicbook.com]

Charmed

Madeleine Mantock has been cast as the third and final sister, Macy, “a practical, driven, and brilliant geneticist” whose “world is blown open when she discovers that the supernatural world is all too real.” [Variety]

The Boys

Laz Alonso has joined the cast of Amazon’s adaptation of The Boys as Mother’s Milk, “a great detective, highly intelligent and observant, and an intuitive investigator.” [Deadline]

Roswell

Both Tyler Blackburn and Nathan Parsons have joined the cast of the CW’s Roswell reboot. Blackburn will play Sgt. Alex Manes, a soldier returning from the Middle East to abandon “a future with the man he loves,” while Parsons has been cast as the currently unnamed alien love interest of Jeanine Mason’s “Jaded, biochemical researcher” character.

[TV Line]

Black Mirror

Good news! Netflix’s Black Mirror has been renewed for a fifth season.

Travelers

Further good news! Travelers has been renewed for a third season at Showcase. [Spoiler TV]

Agents of SHIELD

Speaking with TV Line, Elizabeth Henstridge stated the 100th episode features numerous, “gorgeous Easter Eggs” for longtime fans of the series.

There are so many, just gorgeous Easter eggs. If you’re not as familiar with the show, you’re still going to enjoy it, but really this is a ‘thank you’ to the people that have stuck with us all the way to 100. There are some very special moments that we hope the fans are going to really enjoy.

Timeless

Spoiler TV has images from March 18th’s, “The Darlington Station.” More at the link.

The Time Team chases Rittenhouse to a stock car race in the 1950s where Wyatt (Matt Lanter) learns that his favorite race car driver is actually a Rittenhouse sleeper agent on a mission to destroy the American car industry. To stop the Rittenhouse plan, Wyatt, Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) team up with Wendell Scott (guest star Joseph Lee Anderson), the first African-American NASCAR driver.

Legion

FX has released a suitably terse and cryptic synopsis for the season premiere of Legion.

Unlikely alliances are formed and the search for the Shadow King begins.

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Dan Stevens talked with Collider about how the revelation that Charles Xavier is David’s father will play into season 2:

It’s always plaguing him or ringing bells in the background of whatever is going on. It’s less at the forefront of his mind, at the beginning of this season, but it definitely comes into play, as we move on, as it does naturally for people who discover that they are adopted. It’s an intriguing prospect, I’ll say that.

Supergirl

Here’s a good look at Purity in her costume, thanks to actress Krys Marshall herself.

Advertisement





Daredevil/Jessica Jones/Iron Fist

Marvel’s Joe Quesada has whipped up some new artwork for the upcoming seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

Ash vs. the Evil Dead

Finally, Ash is haunted by the ghost of Lee Majors in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Apparently Dead.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

