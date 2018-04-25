Image: The CW

Jon Favreau teases Happy Hogan’s arrival in the crossover shenanigans of Infinity War and Avengers 4. Chris Hemsworth teases a globetrotting adventure for the new Men in Black. It might be a while before we see anything from the next Alien movie. Plus The Flash’s showrunner on how the team is dealing with a big loss. Spoilers!



Men in Black

Chris Hemsworth spoke to Variety (via Digital Spy) about his hopes for the Men in Black reboot during the red carpet premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

We’re developing the script now. We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor in to it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun. They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men In Black movies.

Avengers 4

During the red carpet premiere of Infinity War, Jon Favreau revealed his character “Happy” Hogan will return in Avengers 4.

I’m not in this movie. Spoiler alert, but I’m an executive producer. And I’m in…I think I can say I’m in the next movie, Avengers 4. Is that fair to say?

In related news, the Russo Brothers have left an ominous message on their Twitter account, heralding Thanos’ arrival.

Alien 6

Speaking with Metro, Katherine Waterson stated she hasn’t heard anything about an Alien: Covenant sequel “in ages.”

I have no idea. I always feel as though the actors are the last to know. But I also feel as though I could have a great deal to do in that film, or just be rolled out in a body bag. I had heard some rumors about where it might go a long time ago that were really interesting to me and my character. But I haven’t heard anything in ages.

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween

Slappy himself announces the film’s title change in a video posted to Twitter.

Deadpool 2

Coming Soon has the latest IMAX poster homaging the Care Bears.

Venom

Tom Hardy looks like he’s just seeing where this whole symbiote thing takes him in the new poster for Venom.

Hotel Artemis

Coming Soon also has a poster for the all-star sci-fi/thriller about a hospital for wanted criminals.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Coming Soon has a gallery of international character posters. Head over there to see the rest.



The Flash



Showrunner Todd Helbing spoke to Comicbook.com about how the loss of Ralph will effect Barry and the rest of Team Flash for the rest of the season:

That’s what we set out to do from the beginning. We made a conscious choice to not just have them deal with it in episode 19 and then they move on and everything’s fine. This is something that they’re all dealing with in different ways, and when it comes out emotionally for them happens at different times. In episode 22, it all sort of comes to a head. It’s a team loss, it’s not a Barry loss. Ralph was one of the team members. Barry trained him, yes, but when Barry was in jail, the team was training him. Everyone is invested in this guy, and it’ was nice to play that out over multiple episodes and not just brush past it.

Devoe’s master plan unfolds in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Therefore She Is.”

iZombie

Fillmore Graves is ready to bust some heads in images from episode 11, “Insane in the Germ Brain.” Head over to Spoiler TV to see the rest.

Riverdale



The Riverdale kids attend Midge’s funeral in pictures from tonight’s episode, “Prisoners.” More available at Buddy TV.

The 100

The tender issue of population reduction is discussed in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Red Queen.”

Westworld



Meet the “Drone Hosts” in a new featurette from HBO.

Ash vs the Evil Dead

Finally, Ash takes on the mother of all Deadites in the trailer for what is now the series finale of Ash vs the Evil Dead, “The Mettle of Man”.

