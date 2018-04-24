Image: Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige dishes on the future of the Marvel movieverse, from Fox deals to Moon Knight to Black Panther 2. Joe Russo confirms a certain character from the comics is definitely not in Infinity War or Avengers 4. There’s some wild rumors about Black Widow’s solo movie. Plus, some things that aren’t Marvel-related! Spoilers, assemble!



Avengers: Infinity War/Avengers 4

Speaking with Screen Rant, Joe Russo confirmed Lady Death—the personification of Death itself, whom Thanos is collecting the Infinity Gems for in the comics, in an attempt to literally her woo her—does not appear in either Infinity War or Avengers 4.

We’re telling the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not the Marvel Comic Universe. Like growing up I’m a huge comic book fan. I still have my entire collection, my closet. For me, I’m not interested as a director or as a comic book fan in a literal interpretation of a book. I know that story. I’ve read it. I’m not going to go to the theater and be surprised by it, We’re interested in surprising you. Borrowing elements and the mojo from it but in completing this giant mosaic of the story that’s being told in these movies, not in those books, which is why Death is not in this film.

The MCU

Kevin Feige has confirmed to The Playlist the new deal between Fox and Disney will not allow for crossovers between the studios in the immediate future:

No, because any of that deal would take a while to get going and years from whenever and if ever it happens. So, certainly it won’t impact the five movies we’ve announced, and it probably wouldn’t impact anything for a handful of years after that. Because really, we’re not thinking about that. We’re thinking of delivering on what we promised. Any movie, especially for any characters we don’t have the rights to yet until someone tells us we do, would be even further after that.

In a separate interview, Collider asked Feige if he was willing to entertain the idea of producing horror films set in the MCU in the wake of Fox’s New Mutants.

I think, again, horror can mean a lot of things. Horror, did you mean a movie like Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Hostel or a Friday the 13th or a Poltergeist? Poltergeist is a little bit more my wheelhouse, that’s such a great movie and it scared the heck out of me but it’s really fun. I don’t know, I certainly would like to play with as many genres as possible.

Moon Knight

Kevin Feige also confirmed to Screen Rant there are plans for a Moon Knight adaptation, at some time, at some point, in the nebulous future:

Yes. Does that mean five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now? There are stacks of character cards that we have in our, in our development offices, which we look at. Which we pull for him, which we discussed.

Black Panther 2

In yet another interview with Collider, Feige stated that Marvel is “actively” striking a deal with Ryan Coogler to direct Black Panther 2.

We definitely want Ryan to come back and that’s actively being worked out right now. When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be. But, again, [we’re] not going to announce any post-Avengers 4 movies until hopefully after Avengers 4, which is another reason we’re not going to Comic-Con.

Fantastic Beasts 2



J.K. Rowling has revealed The Daily Show/2 Dope Queens’ Jessica Williams plays a character named Professor Eulalie Hicks (‘Lally’ for short) of the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry—that’s the American Hogwarts, basically— on Twitter.

Rose Red

Disney Film Facts claims Brie Larson is in talks to play Snow White’s sister in a live-action spinoff titled Rose Red. The story concerns Rose Red’s adventures with the Seven Dwarfs during her sibling’s poison-induced coma.

Jumanji 3

Dwayne Johnson is confirmed to return in a third Jumanji film, currently slated for a Christmas 2019 release date. [Coming Soon]

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom



During a recent set visit, producer Frank Marshall revealed to /Film Fallen Kingdom has more animatronics than any other Jurassic Park sequel.

I think since Jurassic Park we’ve got more animatronics than any of the other movies. Except for Jurassic Park. The process of the animatronics is so advanced now from what it used to be. What they’re able to do now is fantastic. And it’s so much faster to see what you’re gonna have. So that made it really cool.

Goosebumps 2

The Goosebumps sequel has (once again) changed its name from Goosebumps: Slappy Halloween to Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween. [Coming Soon]

Black Widow

Another day, another That Hashtag Show rumor. This time the site claims the Black Widow solo film will be a prequel detailing Natasha Romanoff’s time with the KGB, before jumping 15 years later to her life in the United States after the fall of the Soviet Union. Surprisingly, the film’s logline suggests Daredevil will make an appearance (who knows in what alleged form, given that the timeframe of when Netflix’s take on Matt Murdock becomes Daredevil is set after the events of the first Avengers movie) as well as feature the requisite cameo from Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier.





Deadpool 2

T-Mobile’s John Legere has an exclusive new TV spot featuring Domino’s “audition” for the X-Force.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

/Film has the full roster of character posters, including our best look yet at Jon Favreau’s character, Rio. Click through to see the rest.

Braid

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from Braid, an upcoming horror film about two women attempting to rob their wealthy childhood friend who lives in the fantasy realm the trio created together as children.





Ash vs Evil Dead

Bruce Campbell once again reiterated he’s “retired” from the role of Ash Williams following the cancelation of Ash vs the Evil Dead on Starz.

The Rook

Black Film reports Paula Patton has been cast as a “villain” in the Stephanie Meyer-produced adaptation of Daniel O’Malley’s novel about a young amnesiac woman being hunted by supernatural forces at Starz.

I’m going to London to shoot a pilot for Starz called The Rook. I’m playing a villain and I’m excited about that.

Krypton

Spoiler TV has synopses for the next two episodes of Krypton, “Transformation” and “Savage Night.”

Transformation After a failed coup, Daron punishes the conspirators. Lyta and Dev go in search of Jayna.

Savage Night

A resistance movement begins to form to impede the Voice of Rao’s increasing power and influence.

iZombie

While on the trail of a serial killer, Liz eats the brains of a rapper in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Mac-Liv-Moore.”

Supernatural

Spoiler TV has images from this week’s episode of Supernatural, “Unfinished Business.” More at the link.

Supergirl

A deadly, destined plague strikes Metropolis in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Of Two Minds.”

The Terror

The crew grumble about rations in a clip from next week’s episode, “Horrible from Supper.”

The Originals



The CW sits down with Danielle Rose Russell to discuss season five.

Lucifer

Lucifer investigates a murder at a dog show in the trailer for next week’s episode, “All Hands on Decker.”

The 100

Here’s a quick clip from tonight’s season premiere of The 100.

The Flash

Finally, Cisco confronts Harry about his addiction to the thinking cap in a clip from tonight’s episode.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.