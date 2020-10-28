Updates on the Animorphs Movie, Marvel's Moon Knight, and More

André Øvredal has an update on the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel. Disney+’s Moon Knight show has seemingly found its director. Hasbro’s bold new Power Rangers reboot has tapped a writer. Plus, a new look at Freaky, and what’s to come on Soulmates and Moonbase 8. To me, my Spoilers!
Animorphs
Michael Grant revealed he and K.A. Applegate have left the Animorphs movie over “creative differences” with Picturestart.
Power Rangers
According to Deadline, Hasbro and eOne have hired Titans producer Bryan Edward Hill to write the upcoming Power Rangers reboot for director Jonathan Entwistle.
Sequel
Danielle Harris is attached to direct Sequel, a “darkly comedic” horror film from producer Joe Dante and Doctor Who writer James Moran. Though details on the plot are currently unavailable, Bloody-Disgusting describes the project as “a satirical shredding of the horror industry’s ‘final girl’ trope” including “an all-star cast of take-no-prisoner heroines.”
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2
André Øvredal provided Coming Soon with an update on the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel.
We have a great new story and some fun, scary stories implemented in a good way, I’m very excited about the sequel. I shouldn’t [say] and I can’t really, you never know what you can and can not say about these things, it’s hard to talk about at this stage. I know it’s been out there in the public already, so I can’t give away too much [chuckles]. I’m part of the process of developing, not the writing because it’s Dan and Kevin, who wrote the first one, but I’m definitely part of the development process on this one. As you indicated, the original script was developed for Guillermo to direct originally.
Children of the Corn
Meanwhile, The Herald-Tribune has our first look at the Children of the Corn remake filmed entirely in quarantine.
Come Play
Gillian Jacobs’ potato sack of a husband refuses to believe her brush with the paranormal in a new clip from Come Play.
Freaky
A new trailer for Christopher Landon’s Freaky receives musical accompaniment from No Doubt.
Ginger Snaps
Deadline reports Sid Gentle Films will team with original director John Fawcett for a television series based on his 2000 teenage werewolf movie, Ginger Snaps. Much like the original film, the new series—written by Anna Ssemuyaba (Guerilla)—“tells the story of sisters Ginger and Brigette, who are self-imposed outcasts in their hometown. Inseparable and fascinated with the macabre, they make a pact to escape their sleepy suburban home by sixteen or else take their own lives. But on the night of her first period, Ginger is attacked and infected by a werewolf which unleashes a monstrous kind of puberty. Brigette can’t understand this new version of her sister who is violent and sexual. As a bloody trail begins to form in Ginger’s wake, Brigette must find a way to curb her sister’s new cravings or risk losing her forever.”
Antarctica
Deadline also reports CBS is developing Antarctica, a climate change drama from writer Paul Grellong (The Boys), producer Josh Berman and Sony Pictures TV. Set in the near future after a changing climate has reshaped the globe,” the series follows “a tenacious, uncompromising FBI agent on the run from a scandal in her past” who “is transferred to a remote outpost where she gets embroiled in the colonization of America’s 51st state – Antarctica.”
Moon Knight
Deadline additionally reports Mohamed Diab (Clash) has been hired to direct the Moon Knight TV series at Disney+.
Moonbase 8
Spoiler TV has photos from the pilot episode of Moonbase 8. Click through for more.
Soulmates
Finally, Malin Ackerman finds romance with Charlie Heaton on a cult compound in the trailer for next week’s episode of Soulmates.
DISCUSSION
Power Rangers
what was wrong with the last one that will be fixed by a reboot? not saying the previous entry was great, just not clear to me what it did “wrong” vs just not that great of an interest from viewers? seems like maybe not everything people will sit on their butts and watch after school translates into something people wanna spend $20 to go see in in a theater.
Moonbase 8
scifi comedy is difficult because scifi is already funny, a problem that space force and that avenue show did not manage to solve. maybe moonbase 8 will get it? anyway, the picture of the guy yelling in another guy’s face really stressed me out! that’s so dangerous, all those high velocity moisture droplets! the next pic of three people in spacesuits calmed me down. i hate covid.