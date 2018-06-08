Image: Warner Bros.

There’s even more teasery footage from Ant-Man and The Wasp and Halloween. Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb offers teases about the future of Defenders, the return of Iron Fist, and John Ridley’s ultra-secretive Marvel TV project. Plus, Peter Jackson is back to denying any involvement with the new Lord of the Rings show. Spoilers, go!



Suicide Squad 2

Gotham and 12 Monkeys actor Todd Stashwick has confirmed he is writing the script for the sequel alongside director Gavin O’Connor and David Bar Katz. [via Batman News]

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Entertainment Weekly has exclusive audio of Michael Giacchino’s all-new, all-different theme song for Fallen Kingdom, titled, “This Title Makes Me Jurassic.”

Ant-Man & The Wasp

Hope christens The Ghost, Scott plays the drums, and Tim Heidecker makes a cameo in the latest TV spot.

Halloween

Laurie sings the same, made-up song she did in the original before blowing the head off a dummy in a second teaser for the trailer arriving later today.

...and here’s another, featuring more badass Laurie Strode.

Advertisement





Lord of the Rings

In the wake of recent conflicting international reports about Jackson’s involvement in the upcoming Amazon series, Digital Spy has a statement from Jackson’s publicity team expressly denying that the director has any involvement with the show.

Castlevania

Good news! Netflix has already renewed Castlevania for a third season. [Digital Spy]

The Defenders/New Warriors/Iron Fist/John Ridley’s MCU Project

During a recent Reddit AMA, Jeph Loeb offered terse and cryptic updates on four upcoming Marvel projects. Regarding a second season of The Defenders, Loeb stated one is “not in the plans right now, but you never know” and that Marvel is “working on” finding a home for New Warriors. He also promised Iron Fist fans will be “very happy with Season 2 coming this year,” and as for John Ridley’s mystery project, Loeb was only able to state it’s “Soooo CLASSIFIED.”

Arrowverse

Greg Berlanti has signed a $300 million contract extending his pact with Warner Bros. to the year 2024. [TV Line]

Preacher

Finally, a new, behind-the-scenes featurette explores Jesse’s grotesque upbringings.





