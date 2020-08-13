Updates on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tenet, and More

Star Trek’s next big series will get underway next year. Image : CBS

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Batman’s next animated adventure finds its voice cast. The New Mutants really does continue to act like it’s coming out in a few weeks this time. HBO is teaming with the Sex Education creators for a new comic-horror series. Plus, another new look at the Avatar sequels, and Stargirl teases its return next year. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

The latest animated Batman movie, taking Batman into a ‘70s-era martial arts adventure, will star Grimm’s David Giuntoli as Batman, Michael Jai White as Bronze Tiger, Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva, and Mark Dacascos as Richard Dragon. [Comic Book]

Advertisement

The New Mutants

There’s a new IMAX poster for The New Mutants—still aiming to hit theaters in two weeks.

Photo : Disney

Tenet

Likewise, roughly a dozen new Tenet posters have surfaced online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avatar 2-5

Producer Jon Landau shared another pair of set photos from the Avatar sequel.

Advertisement

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

McG’s sequel to The Babysitter reuniting the original cast (minus Samara Weaving) premieres on Netflix September 10.

Advertisement

Mulan

Disney has released a new, action-focused trailer for Mulan ahead of its September 4 premiere on Disney+.

The One and Only Ivan

Bryan Cranston reasons he can profiteer from Ivan the gorilla’s drawings in a new clip.

The Faceless Man

A cancer survivor’s weekend getaway invokes the ire of a featureless monster in the trailer for The Faceless Man, premiering o n-d emand on August 28.

Luz: The Flower of Evil

A cult leader falls out with his acolytes after bringing a false messiah to their compound in the trailer for Luz: The Flower of Evil, a new “fantasy-western-horror” film from Dark Sky Films.

The Baby

TV Line reports HBO has ordered The Baby, a new “darkly comic horror series” from Sex Education co-executive producer Sian Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer (Gangs of London). The story centers on “38-year-old Natasha, whose self-centered life of doing whatever she wants whenever she wants comes to a screeching halt when she has a surprise baby. But the kid is a lot more trouble than just a few soiled diapers. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?”

Advertisement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

According to Alex Kurtzman in an interview with Gold Derby, the upcoming Captain Pike spinoff series Strange New Worlds begins filming next year.

We’ve been running all of our writers’ rooms on Zoom, and the silver lining is that we’ve been actually been able to get quite ahead on the scripts for upcoming seasons of Discovery, and Picard, and Strange New Worlds, which is going to be shooting next year, and Section 31.

Advertisement

The Witcher

Director Stephen Surjik has shared another picture from The Witcher’s socially-distanced production on Instagram.

Advertisement

Masters of the Universe

Kevin Smith described Tony Todd’s performance as Scare Glow in his animated Masters of the Universe series as both “unsettling and commanding. ”

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

Spoiler TV has a new poster for next year’s Superman & Lois.

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

Stargirl



Finally, a brief teaser comprised of clips from the finale promises new episodes of Stargirl will (eventually) premiere (sometime) in 2021. (Probably.)

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cooke.