Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

A strange Hellraiser teaser and a new image from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jon Favreau tries to quell rumblings of the so-called shot-for-shot remake of The Lion King. Avengers: Endgame tie-in marketing won’t stop and our first look at the series finale of Gotham. Friday spoilers are rolling right this way...



Advertisement

Rest Stop



Deadline reports a film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, Rest Stop, is now in development at Legendary with Alex Ross Perry attached to direct. The story is described as “a propulsive cat and mouse thriller,” following “the twisted journey of two women after a fateful encounter at a highway rest stop.”

The Lion King

Speaking with IndieWire, Jon Favreau specified his live-action Lion King is not a shot-for-shot remake of the original.

The original holds up incredibly well, so the challenge here was to tell a story in a different way but still deliver on people’s expectations while surprising them somehow.

Advertisement

Untitled Glenn Danzig Project

Glenn Danzig’s official Facebook page reports the musician-turned-director plans to follow his film adaptation of Verotik with an untitled “vampire Spaghetti-Western.”

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery/Section 31

Speaking with Newsweek, Discovery’s Michelle Yeoh gave some new information about the future of Trek.



“Section 31 is in the works as we speak. We will shoot Season 3 of Discovery first, and then move on to Section 31,” Yeoh told Newsweek. [Note: while Yeoh called the series Section 31, it’s unclear whether that’s the actual title, shorthand, or a working title.] “Section 31 will be more fun—less intense and more fun-driven. Visiting more planets. Going around rescuing people in our own way,” she added.

Advertisement

So how about that finale, huh?

Slaughterhouse Rulez

Last year’s horror comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost will make its U.S. debut on digital and in select theaters May 17 with DVD arriving June 18.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Hellraiser

A recent Tweet from Scott Derrickson suggests the Doctor Strange director is now involved with an unspecified Hellraiser project.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home

USA Today has a new photo from the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel is debriefed on the Avengers, avocado toast, and the Audi in a new tie-in advertisement/short.

Toy Story 4

The toys contend with a photorealistic cat in the latest TV spot.

Bliss

An artist experiences a career renaissance after she’s transformed into a bloodthirsty vampire in the trailer for the indie horror film, Bliss.

Castle Rock

Actor John Hoogenakker has joined the cast of Castle Rock as an unspecified character “with a complicated connection to Annie Wilkes.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Stargirl

Deadline also has word Hina Khan will play Courtney Whitmore’s principal on the upcoming DC Universe Stargirl TV series.

Advertisement

Santa Clarita Diet

Potentially sad news — speaking with TV Line, actor Timothy Olyphant casted doubt on whether Santa Clarita Diet would be renewed for a fourth season at Netflix.

Every time I turn around they’re cancelling a show over there. I’ve loved that job. And if we don’t do anymore, I would consider myself lucky to have done the [three seasons that] we did. I’m really proud of the work on that show. And I think the world of [series creator] Victor Fresco.

Advertisement

Corroborating with Olyphant’s doomsaying, Spoiler TV has word Netflix has indeed “quietly canceled” the series after three seasons. Stay tuned for updates.

What We Do in the Shadows

Nandor applies for U.S. citizenship in the synopsis for episode eight, succinctly titled, “Citizenship.”

Nadja trains Jenna on how to take her first victim, and Nandor applies for American citizenship. Written by Stefani Robinson; Directed by Jason Woliner.

Advertisement

Our own Cheryl Eddy has some thoughts about how the show’s been going so far if you’re interested.



[Spoiler TV]

Strange Angel

According to a new trailer, season two of Strange Angel premieres June 13 on CBS.

Supernatural

Dean points a gun at Jack in the trailer for “Moriah,” the season fourteen finale of Supernatural.

Jinn

We also have a trailer for the new supernatural teen drama from Netflix.

Gotham

Finally, a flash-forwards ten years into the future for “The Beginning...” the series finale of Gotham.

The series flash-forwards 10 years into the future, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs in the all-new ‘The Beginning…’ series finale episode of Gotham.

Advertisement