The Mortal Kombat movie reboot actually takes a solid step towards finally happening. Felicity Jones joins George Clooney’s Good Morning, Midnight. Director Tom McLoughlin has a script for a new Jason Vorhees movie. Plus, Kara may have a new look in Supergirl’s next season, and good news for The Society. Get over here, Spoilers!



Mortal Kombat

THR reports The Raid’s Joe Taslim will play Sub-Zero in the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot from producer James Wan and “veteran commercial director” Simon McQuoid.

Good Morning, Midnight

Felicity Jones will join George Clooney in the Netflix adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel, Good Morning, Midnight. Details on her character are currently under wraps. [Deadline]

The Evil Dead

In a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Sam Raimi revealed he’s now “working on some ideas” with Rob Tapert and Bruce Campbell on where to take the next (presumably Ash-less) Evil Dead movie.

I’d love to make another one. I don’t think TV is in its future but we’re talking about – Bruce[Campbell], Rob [Tapert] and myself – one or two different ways to go for the next movie. We’d like to make another Evil Dead feature and in fact we’re working on some ideas right now.

Friday the 13th

Appearing as a guest on The Pod and the Pendulum podcast, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives director Tom McLoughlin revealed he’s written a script for a new Jason Vorhees movie.

I finally came up with the formula for what I wanted to do and things about six months ago, and wrote the screenplay. And now, I’m stopped dead in my tracks with the lawsuit with Sean Cunningham and Victor Miller, so it’s like I can’t even show it to the studios or anybody.

Saw

The ambiguous Saw reboot starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson is now filming under the title The Organ Donor according to director Darren Lynn Bousman on Instagram.

The Banana Splits Movie

Fleagle, Bingo, Drooper, and Snorky raise hell in three new images from Bloody-Disgusting.

Crawl

Bloody-Disgusting also has an entire gallery of images from Alexandre Aja’s disaster-alligator movie opening this Friday, Crawl. Several more at the link.

Critters Attack!

Dee Wallace enters her secret bookcase laboratory in a new clip from Critters Attack!

Sadako

Sadako goes viral after a Youtuber accidentally posts her image online in the first trailer for her self-titled movie.





You’re Not a Monster

Kelsey Grammar will voice a “psychiatrist-turned-vampire” who treats fellow ghouls in You’re Not a Monster, an upcoming animated series from IMDB co-starring Ellie Kemper and Aparna Nancherla as his demonic receptionist. According to Coming Soon, the horror-tinged take on Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist will include guest appearances from Peter Grosz, Langston Kerman, Joel Kim Booster, Patton Oswalt, Adam Pally, Amber Ruffin, Amy Sedaris, and Milana Vayntrub as “hideous monsters.”

The Society

Good news—The Society has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Supergirl

Kara has bangs in a recent Instagram photo from David Harewood meant to reveal production has officially begun on the fifth season of Supergirl.

Legion

Spoiler TV has an ominous synopsis for Legion’s “Chapter 26,” airing August 5th.

The beginning of the end. Written by Noah Hawley and Olivia Dufault; Directed by Dana Gonzales

The Boys

Coming Soon has even more photos from Amazon’s adaptation of Garth Ennis’s The Boys. Click through to see the rest.

Swamp Thing

KSiteTV also has photos from this week’s episode of Swamp Thing, “Brilliant Disguise.” More at the link.

The 100

Finally, reality unspools in the trailer for “Matryoshka,” next week’s episode of The 100.

