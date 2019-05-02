Image: Lucasfilm

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Laura Dern talks about the possibility of her returning to the Dinosaur Kingdom for Jurassic World 3. The villainous plans of Toy Story 4's new big bad (little bad, given she’s a doll?) have been revealed. Don Mancini says the Child’s Play TV show is still on the way. Plus, more footage from Detective Pikachu and iZombie. Spoilers now!



Jurassic World 3

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Laura Dern stated she “could never say no...on any level” if asked to reprise her role as Dr. Ellie Statler.

I don’t know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don’t know, I don’t even know what they’re cooking up yet.

Indiana Jones 5

Making Star Wars reports Jonathan Kasdan is no longer writing Indiana Jones 5 and has since been replaced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman—who’s current plans for the film will differ from Kasdan’s script, which allegedly dealt with legendary rumors of a train laden with Nazi gold and other artifacts hidden underground near Wałbrzych, Poland.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

Speaking with /Film, Quentin Tarantino confirmed “the script has been written” for his much-hyped take on the Star Trek franchise.

It’s a very big possibility. I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.

Toy Story 4

A recent set report from /Film indicates the film’s villain—a vintage doll named Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks)—plans to replace her own mangled voice box with Woody’s still-functioning one.

Rim of the World

Bloody-Disgusting also has two new photos from McG’s apocalyptic summer camp movie, Rim of the World.

Summer camp at Rim of the World has barely begun when four misfit teenagers — Alex, ZhenZhen, Dariush, and Gabriel — find they’ve got bigger problems to face than learning how to canoe and climb ropes when aliens suddenly invade the planet. Alone in a campground once teeming with people, the kids are unexpectedly entrusted with a key that carries the secret to stopping the invasion. Without any adults or electronics to help guide the way, it’s clear what they must do: band together, conquer their fears, and save the world.

Detective Pikachu

A new TV spot gives Psyduck the foot massage Psyduck deserves. Self-care is very important when your headaches cause psychic explosions, after all.

Child’s Play: The Series

Don Mancini confirmed Syfy’s upcoming Child’s Play television series is set to air next year, in 2020.

The Boys



Coming Soon has three new images from Amazon Prime’s adaptation of The Boys.

iZombie

Ravi steals brains from Liv in a sneak peek at the season premiere of iZombie.

Riverdale

Archie boxes Veronica’s dad while Jughead learns the true identity of the Gargoyle King in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “The Dark Secret of Harvest House.”

Doom Patrol

Finally, Brendan Fraser sat down with Syfy Wire to discuss Doom Patrol for nearly 10 minutes.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.