Image: Pixar

Nick Frost adds himself to the waiting list to play The Batman’s alleged main villain. We could be getting looks at Suspiria and Bumblebee very soon. Supergirl will take on an unlikely opponent in the season 3 finale. Plus, what’s to come on Syfy’s last two episodes of The Expanse, and more.





The Batman

Nick Frost is the latest to express interest in playing The Penguin on Twitter.

Occupation 2

Cinema Australia reports a sequel is already being planned for the upcoming aliens-invade-Australia film from director Luke Sparke.

Slender Man

The Slender Man movie intended to hit theaters May 18th is now looking for a new distributor, according to Variety.

Wonder Woman 2

Zack Snyder revealed he’s still a producer on Wonder Woman 2 in a recent post on Vero. [Reddit]

Suspiria

The film’s official Twitter teased a trailer is coming next week—with an actual trailer!

Transformers: Bumblebee

The first trailer arrives Tuesday, June 5 according to the Mexican TV channel Once Noticias.

Incredibles 2

The Incredibles take on the Underminer in a new clip.

Coming Soon also has the latest poster, which sees the family’s core unit silhouetted alongside Frozone and Jack-Jack’s raccoon.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Coming Soon also has a poster for the latest How to Train Your Dragon film.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

In a new featurette, director J.A. Bayona and the cast discuss how empathy is at the heart of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.





Cul-De-Sac

NBC and Blumhouse Television are developing a “serialized drama about three families living in a suburban cul-de-sac who begin to experience terrifying events and come to realize there’s something sinister invading their perfect middle-class dream.” [Deadline]

Resident Alien

Syfy has ordered a pilot for a TV series based on Paul Hogan’s comic book series from Dark Horse, which sees a marooned alien on Earth becoming a physician who solves mysteries. [THR]

Tangled

Good news! Disney has renewed Tangled for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. [Coming Soon]

The Hilarious House of Frightenstein

Kidscreen reports Headspinner Productions has acquired the rights to the beloved Canadian children’s horror series hosted by Vincent Price. The site reports “development activities will also include an animated series and a 50th anniversary special for 2021.”

The deal gives the company full rights to the 130 x one-hour series including all assets, audio, original screenplays, and most licensing and merchandising. The rights were acquired for an undisclosed amount from the show’s original producer, Mitch Markowitz, who will serve in the same capacity on a new version of the live-action show with Headspinner co-founders Michelle Melanson and Ken Cuperus, and Canadian actor Sandy Jobin-Bevans (Greenfields, Annedroids) as co-producers. Cuperus and Jobin-Bevans will also showrun.

Supergirl

Supergirl takes on Serena (the character played by iZombie’s Anjali Jay) in the official synopsis for the season three finale, “Battles Lost & Won.”

SHOCKING SEASON FINALE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team take on Serena in an epic battle for Earth. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller (#323). Original airdate 6/18/2018.

[Comic Book]

The Expanse

Spoiler TV has synopses for the final two episodes of Syfy’s incarnation of The Expanse.

Episode 3.12 - Congregation As survivors arrive to the Behemoth, two factions form over how to handle a life-or-death threat; Holden grapples with what he’s seen and the choices he must make.

Episode 3.13 - Abaddon’s Gate (Season Finale)

Holden and his allies must stop Ashford and his team from destroying the Ring, and perhaps all of humanity.



The 100

Wonkru’s secret battle plans come to light in the synopsis for June 19th’s episode, “Acceptable Loses.”

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) make a startling discovery about Wonkru’s battle plans as Echo (Tasya Teles) risks her friendship with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) to complete her mission. Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#507). Original airdate 6/19/2018

[Spoiler TV]

Preacher

Finally, a behind-the-scenes video provides tons of new footage from season three.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.