Morning Spoilers

Updates on Hellraiser's Future, Wonder Woman 1984, and More

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Hellraiser
HellraiserWonder Woman 1984Mission: Impossible 7FolkloreLuciferFast & Furious: Spy RacersGod's Favorite IdiotStowawayEarwig and the WitchVariantThe Hex
16
Hellraiser’s back in Barker hands.
Screenshot: Entertainment Film Distributors
Morning Spoilers
PrevNextView All

Netflix has nabbed the rights to a new sci-fi stowaway thriller. Get a first look at Studio Ghibli’s new 3DCG feature, Earwig and the Witch. HBO wants more Folklore. Plus, what’s to come on Lucifer, and Netflix teams with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone for a new spiritual comedy series. Spoilers, away!

Illustration for article titled Updates on iHellraiser/is Future, iWonder Woman 1984/i, and More

Stowaway

According to Deadline, Netflix has acquired “the near global rights” to Stowaway, a sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson. Directed by Joe Penna (Arctic), the story follows a mission to Mars harboring “an unintended stowaway (Anderson)” who “accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).”

Hellraiser

THR reports Clive Barker has successfully reclaimed the rights to the Hellraiser franchise.

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell hijack a Volkswagen in new set footage from Mission: Impossible 7.

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins has the available specs for Wonder Woman 1984 when it debuts on HBO Max this Christmas.

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli has released the first trailer for Earwig & the Witch.

Variant

Twenty years after he unwittingly slaughtered his entire family by releasing an alien codenamed “Baal” from its holding cell, a man tries to redeem himself by taking on its Earthbound progeny in the latest trailer for Variant.

The Hex

A British woman heads to South Africa to lift the curse placed on her late mother by a witch doctor in the trailer for The Hex, coming to VOD December 15.



God’s Favorite Idiot

Deadline reports Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone will star-in and produce God’s Favorite Idiot, an upcoming TV series at Netflix following “Clark Thompson (Falcone), a midlevel tech-support employee who finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s rollerskating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.” Hmm!

Folklore

According to Variety, HBO has ordered a second season of its horror anthology series, Folklore.

Lucifer

The premiere episode of Lucifer’s sixth and final season is titled “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here, according to Spoiler TV.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the third season of its Fast & Furious animated series.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

James Whitbrook

DISCUSSION

ip247365
The Left Hand of the Son of Coul

Great...now get HBO Max on roku you cowards.