Image: 20th Century Fox

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Cary Elwes joins the Black Christmas remake. Brace yourselves, a seventh Paranormal Activity is on the way. The Rain will return for one final season. Plus, what’s to come on Swamp Thing and Krypton, Daisy Ridley goes fantasy-horror, and Chucky claims his latest Toy Story victim. Spoilers away!



Advertisement





Black Christmas

Deadline reports Cary Elwes will play “a main part” in Blumhouse’s new remake of Black Christmas.

Advertisement

The Invisible Man

Deadline also has word Aldis Hodge has joined the cast of The Invisible Man in an undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters

In a recent interview with Gamespot, Dan Aykroyd stated Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters film “connects, better than anything, to the first movie...in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

Jason came up with this idea, which is just so good, everybody got it right away and understood. It will connect, better than anything, to the first movie. That’s about all I can say about it, but the two movies will connect, in a way that hasn’t been done before. In a way that hasn’t been done before.

Advertisement

The King’s Man

The long-promised Kingsman prequel is now officially titled The King’s Man and will hit theaters February 2020.

Advertisement

Paranormal Activity 7

Coming Soon reports Paramount Pictures’ CEO Jim Gianopulos revealed a seventh installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise is now in development with Jason Blum at CineEurope.

We are partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity.

Advertisement

Another Life

The upcoming sci-fi movie from Killjoys creator Aaron Martin starring Katee Sackoff, Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin and Justin Chatwin as astronauts searching for alien life hits Netflix July 25. [TV Line]

Advertisement

Child’s Play

Chucky Hamms it up on the latest poster from Bloody-Disgusting.

Advertisement

Scrawl

We also have the trailer for Scrawl, a shelved horror/fantasy movie from 2015 starring Daisy Ridley that’s finally seeing release in select— and we mean select —theaters this month. Intriguingly, the film has the same premise as Syfy’s Santa Jaws, and concerns a boy who discovers the characters and situations he’s been writing as a comic book have mysteriously come to life.

Brave New World

Hannah John-Kamen, Kylie Bunbury, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya have joined the cast of USA’s adaptation of Brave New World from David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor. John-Kamen will play Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson, “a hedonistic artist and New London’s premier maker of Feelies” while Bunbury has been cast as Frannie, “a Beta Plus who embraces her conditioning and New London’s social order.” Mitsuji will play Henry Foster, an Alpha who works at the Bureau of Stability, while Morgan is set to play CJack60, “an Epsilon relegated to physical, tedious jobs, who is deeply impacted after witnessing a horrifying incident.” Finally, Sosanya has been cast as Mustafa Mond, “a World Controller who is responsible for maintaining New London’s social structure and utopian promise.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

The Rain

Good news—Netflix has renewed The Rain for a third and final season.

Advertisement

Agents of SHIELD

The eleventh episode of season six is titled, “From the Ashes,” according to Spoiler TV.

Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead

Things sound bad for Althea in the synopsis for “The End of Everything,” the June 30 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Althea risks the mission and her life as she attempts to investigate a story.

[Spoiler TV]

Swamp Thing

KSiteTV has images from “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” this week’s episode of Swamp Thing. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Krypton

Finally, Lobo loses an arm while Seg runs afoul of Brainiac in the trailer for “Will to Power,” next week’s episode of Krypton.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.