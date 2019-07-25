Image: Universal

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

George Miller gives updates on when we might see what happens after Mad Max: Fury Road. Wonder Woman 1984 is working on reshoots. Damon Lindelof is working on a fake feud with Alan Moore over HBO’s Watchmen. Plus new looks at Joker, Krypton, and more. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

Thor: Love & Thunder

Jeff Goldblum may have teased his return as the Grandmaster on Twitter.

Advertisement

Heathen

Catherine Hardwicke is attached to direct a film adaptation of Natasha Alterici’s comic book series, Heathen. The story concerns a viking warrior named Aydis who teams up with Odin “to right cultural wrongs” after she’s ostracized from her clan for identifying as queer. Kerry Williamson (What Happened to Monday) will write the script.

Advertisement

[THR]

Tomie

Alexandre Aja will direct a new adaptation of Junji Ito’s horror manga, Tomie, from a script by Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. For those unfamiliar, the story concerns the murder of a popular high school student named Tomie who mysteriously returns from the dead. To say the least, things snowball from there.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Mad Max/Furiosa

George Miller offered a promising update on his long-rumored sequels and spinoffs to Mad Max: Fury Road in a recent interview with Indiewire.

We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the Warners thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen. The chaos has stabilized and it’s become extremely positive as the dust seems to have settled after [the AT&T merger].”

Advertisement

The Batman

THR has confirmed Star Wars: Rogue One cinematographer Greig Fraser has joined Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Advertisement

Dune

Brian Herbert just let fans know Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film has wrapped shooting.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones Prequel

Our friends at the AV Club report out of HBO’s TCA panel that the Game of Thrones prequel pilot has wrapped shooting as well.

Advertisement

It: Chapter Two

Prepare to be shocked. Bloody-Disgusting reports It: Chapter Two has been rated R by the MPAA for “disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.”

Advertisement

Joker

/Film has two new photos of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984

Reshoots on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 are now underway at Warner Bros. Studios in London with Chris Pine and Gal Gadot.

Advertisement









Ameri-Scares

Deadline reports Margot Robbie is producing a TV series based on Elizabeth Massie’s Ameri-Scares book series. Each episode of the “family-friendly horror anthology with a road-trip spirit” will focus on a different local legend or spooky historical event somewhere in the United States.

Advertisement

Watchmen



During that HBO panel at the Television Critics Association, Damon Lindelof claimed he’s channeling Alan Moore’s “punk rock, rebellious spirit” by adapting Watchmen into a television series for HBO against the author’s wishes.

I don’t think that I’ve made peace with it. Alan Moore is a genius, in my opinion, the greatest writer in the comic medium and maybe the greatest writer of all time. He’s made it very clear that he doesn’t want to have any association or affiliation with Watchmen ongoing and that we not use his name to get people to watch it, which I want to respect. As someone who’s entire identity is based around a very complicated relationship with my dad, who I constantly need to prove myself to and never will, Alan Moore is now that surrogate. The wrestling match will continue. I do feel like the spirit of Alan Moore is a punk rock spirit, a rebellious spirit, and that if you would tell Alan Moore, a teenage Moore in ’85 or ’86, ‘You’re not allowed to do this because Superman’s creator or Swamp Thing’s creator doesn’t want you to do it,’ he would say, ‘F— you, I’m doing it anyway.’ So I’m channeling the spirit of Alan Moore to tell Alan Moore, ‘F— you, I’m doing it anyway.’ That’s clickbait, guys! Clickbait!

Advertisement

[Entertainment Weekly]

Los Espookys

Good news—Los Espookys has been renewed for a second season at HBO.

[TV Line]

The Outpost

Talon goes home in the synopsis for “Because She’s Worth It,” the August 15 episode of The Outpost.

Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) leave on a quest to Talon’s childhood home. Meanwhile, Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) proves his worth to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse). Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) experiments with plaguelings and Naya’s (guest star Amita Suman) Prime Order connections return to haunt her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#206). Original airdate 8/15/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Pandora

Thomas’s telepathic father invites him on a heist in the synopsis for “Most Likely to Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine),” the August 13 episode of Pandora.

Thomas’s (Martin Bobb-Semple) telepathic father arrives on campus and tries to enlist his estranged son in a dangerous heist in which nothing is as simple as it appears. Brett Simmons directed the episode with teleplay by Darin Scott and story by Steve Kriozere (#105). Original airdate 8/13/2019.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, our own Beth Elderkin reviewed the pilot quite unfavorably!

[Spoiler TV]

Krypton



Zod’s gonna need you to go ahead on that Doomsday project in a clip from next week’s episode of Krypton, “Mercy.”

Batwoman

Finally, everyone’s getting Batwoman tattoos in a new teaser from the CW.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.