Lois Lane could make appearances beyond the big DC/CW superhero crossover. Detective Pikachu’s Rob Letterman promises photorealistic, Rocket-Raccoon-esque Pokémon. Netflix’s new astronaut drama adds a Man of Steel. Plus, more American Horror Story teases, and a new look at The First. Spoilers, away!

Black Adam/Shazam!

Speaking to Collider, producer Hiram Garcia offered an update on the movie’s progress:

Black Adam is definitely happening. We’re actually very deep into a script on it right now, which is coming along really well. I’m really excited with the story we’ve crafted. Look, I’ve always been a huge comic book fan. I’ve always had this dream, I’ve always wanted to—You know, you kind of have like these goals of like, ‘One day I’d love to be able to do this and this,’ and making a superhero movie was definitely always one of my dreams. For the longest time, you know you kind of have this living superhero in Dwayne Johnson, so I was always trying to figure out what’s the perfect character that will kind of fit him and his look and his build and his kind of edge and the attitude he’s got... ... So where we are now with Black Adam is we just got our latest script [from Adam Sztykiel]. We’re doing some revisions on it. We’re extremely excited about it, the studio’s very excited about it. And I’m telling you man, as a comic book fan, when this thing comes out, it is going to be amazing (laughs). This is the fanboy in me talking to you, it’s going to deliver on the goods of everything you’d want to see Black Adam do, he’s going to be doing in this film.

Coyote vs Acme

Deadline reports Jon and Josh Silberman (Living Biblically, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) have been hired to write a live-action Wile E. Coyote movie for Warner Bros. The LEGO Movie’s Chris McKay is set to produce.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Speaking with IGN, director Rob Letterman revealed Detective Pikachu’s Pokemon will be photorealistic, like Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy.

They’re [the Pokémon] incredibly real, you should think of it as the way Rocket Raccoon sits in the movie [Guardians of the Galaxy] as if he’s really there. It’s that technology. The same group of people that worked on that, or worked on Jungle Book. We’ve got the people on it that worked on Fantastic Beasts. They’re technically some of the most high-end visual effects in the world. It’s completely photo-realistic, like they are alive and in the movie.

Spawn

Todd McFarlane has promised a Spawn-related announcement coming later today. So...just sit tight until then, I guess.

Johnny English Strikes Again

Virtual reality glasses lead Johnny English to beat a man with baguettes in the latest trailer for Johnny English Strikes Again, starring Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, and Olga Kurylenko.





Another Life

Supergirl’s Superman Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming astronaut drama. Hoechlin will play Ian Yerxa, “the former commander of The Salvare space explorations ship who loses the post” to Katee Sackhoff’s character, Commander Niko Breckenridge, while Chatwin plays her husband, Erik Wallace, “part of the United States Interstellar Command, dedicated to finding intelligent life out in the universe.” Ludlow will play Niko’s second in command, Cas Isakovic, while Anderson has been cast as William, “a holographic interface of a sentient A.I. Neither a futuristic Tin Man, nor a robot who pines to be human, William is a new form of life with the knowledge of all humanity at his disposal.”

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl/The Flash

The Hashtag Show has the official casting call for Lois Lane in this year’s Arrowverse crossover special. The breakdown also adds that the role is as a recurring guest, so there’s the option for Lois to show up beyond the crossover.

[LOIS LANE] Female, early 30s, Caucasian. The daughter of a US army general, Lois is tough, principled and dogged. She’s a journalist who will do anything to get the story — and almost always does. This character will appear in the The Flash and Supergirl crossover event. RECURRING GUEST STAR.

Swamp Thing

According to Splash Report, Len Wiseman is confirmed to direct the Swamp Thing pilot.

Charmed

The cast put their heads together on a new poster from Coming Soon.

The Gifted

Coming Soon also has cast portraits from season two of The Gifted. Head over there to see the rest.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

A pair of Instagram posts herald the returns of Tate and Madison.

Meanwhile, the eyes of a woman made of purple wax explode into mushroom clouds in the latest teaser for season eight. The end result sort of looks like Jar Jar Binks in Hell.

Star Wars: Resistance

Speaking of Star Wars, Disney has released a new poster for the upcoming animated series.

The Outpost

A deadly disease strikes in the trailer for the September 11 episode, “Beyond the Wall.”

The First

Finally, Hulu has a new trailer for the upcoming Mars colonization drama.

