Image: Edgar Salazar, Jay Leisten, and Gabe Eltaeb (DC Comics)

Dwayne Johnson has another update on just where the Black Adam movie is at. The UglyDolls film is still happening. The Russo brothers’ Valiant Comics show has found a home. Jason Momoa joins Apple’s ginormous and vague slate of genre shows. Plus, new footage from Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Stranger Things set pictures. Spoilers now!



Black Adam

In a recent interview with the German website FilmStarts, Dwayne Johnson stated Black Adam could begin filming “possibly at the end of next year.”

Early next year right now it looks like I’m going to be shooting Jumanji, and then after that if everything goes well I’ll shoot a movie called Red Notice with Rawson Thurber again, with Gal Gadot, and another actor yet to be named. But Black Adam possibly at the end of next year. It’s coming along great, the script is coming along great we’re very happy with it.

[Coming Soon]

UglyDolls

Kelly Clarkson is set to voice the character Moxy, as well as perform original songs for the UglyDolls movie.

[Coming Soon]

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Tom Cruise goes skydiving in the film’s first clip.

Mara

Olga Kurylenko suffers from sleep paralysis in the first trailer for Mara, [Bloody-Disgusting]

Criminal psychologist Kate Fuller is assigned to the murder of a man who has seemingly been strangled in his sleep by his wife and the only witness is their eight-year-old daughter, Sophie. As Kate digs into the mystery of an ancient demon which kills people in their sleep, she experiences the same petrifying symptoms as all previous victims and spirals through a chilling nightmare to save herself and Sophie before she dares fall asleep again.

See

Jason Momoa will star in a currently untitled, ten-episode “futuristic drama series” at Apple from executive producer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games). Momoa will play a character named Baba Voss, “a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.”

[TV Line]

Quantum & Woody

Deadline reports Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers are now developing their long-in-the-making series based on the Valiant comic book at TBS.

Snowpiercer

Doctor Who director James Hawes has joined the series as an executive producer and will oversee reshoots on the pilot. [Variety]

Expiration Date

Deadline reports Syfy is developing Mikaela Bender’s Wattpad story Expiration Date as a web series, and are reaching out to Tongal users for advice on just how to do that.

The joint venture (“Story to Screen – A Digital Pilot Project”) kicks off today on the Tongal platform with a call for filmmakers to pitch how they would bring Expiration Date to life as a digital series at Syfy.com. The partnership is part of the Syfy Wire Fan Creators initiative launching this month.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Salem once again eclipses Sabrina in a new poster from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Twitter.

Riverdale

Sacasa also revealed the second episode of Riverdale’s third season is titled “Fortune and Men’s Eyes,” after the 1971 prison drama.

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters

Speaking with /Film, Bobcat Goldthwait stated his new series avoids the classic horror anthology template of a bad person receiving a gruesome or ironic comeuppance.

I think The Twilight Zone is the biggest inspiration because Black Mirror’s awesome and Tales from the Crypt is awesome. The thing about Tales from the Crypt or Tales from the Darkside is your protagonist would always do something and deserve a comeuppance. I tried to stay away from that. Sometimes that happens in Misfits & Monstersbut lots of times I don’t want that. I think that format becomes a little predictable. Twilight Zone, the satire in some of those episodes are so great. I went back and watched some of my favorites before I started writing it.

Stranger Things

Just Jared has several set photos of Millie Bobbie Brown and Sadie Sink filming a scene together in very, very 1985-appropriate wardrobe.

The 100

Finally, Octavia gives a decent “join us or die” speech in the trailer for next week’s episode of The 100, “The Warrior’s Will.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

