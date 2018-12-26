Image: Paramount

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

A peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home’s mysterious Mysterio, John Wick meets The Director, and Hellboy rides. Plus new looks at Deadly Class, Outlander, and more. Spoilers dropping right this way...

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home

SuperBroMovie’s Daniel Richtman shared promotional art of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio on Twitter.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Richtman also shared new concept art of Clint Barton as Ronin.

Advertisement

A Nightmare On Elm Street

Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick confirmed a second Nightmare on Elm Street reboot is “still happening” but “nothing is percolating just yet” in a recent interview with Gamespot.

It’s still happening. Everybody wants to see Freddy again I think, so I think it’s inevitable at some point. Nothing is percolating just yet.

Advertisement





Transformers: The Animated Movie/Optimus Prime Solo Film

Speaking with Metro, series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed a new animated Transformers movie set on Cybertron is currently in development.

We actually have an animated movie in the works that will tell the whole Cybertron mythology. The fans will love that.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Bonaventura confessed Allspark Pictures is having trouble coming up with an “in” for a potential Optimus Prime solo movie and made a curious comparison.

We’re trying to figure out an Optimus Prime solo movie. It will be hard with Optimus, he is always right, very stoic and is a man of few words … It is kind of like saying, ‘Lets do a movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi?’ But how much is there to say about Obi-Wan? It is not so easy.

John Wick Chapter 3



Empire has our first look at Anjelica Huston as The Director.

Advertisement

Hellboy

A new image from Hellboy’s official Twitter hypes the film’s comic-accurate adaptation of The Wild Hunt.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a motion poster celebrating the fires of hell was released in time for Christmas.

Advertisement

New Gods

Ava DuVernary alluded to her work on the New Gods movie in a cryptic Twitter post.

Advertisement

Alita: Battle Angel

Bloody-Disgusting has the latest poster.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter

Production has wrapped on Monster Hunter according to Milla Jovovich on Twitter.

Advertisement

Happy!



TV Line reports Weird Al Yankovich will lend his voice to a new character named Smoking Man Baby, a “jealous, volatile baby blowhard with full tats and a cigarette always dangling from his mouth” described as “toxic masculinity in a diaper.”

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico



Spoiler TV has new images from the pilot episode of the Roswell reboot. Several more at the link.

Advertisement

Kingdom

Netflix has a new trailer for their upcoming Korean horror series concerning a zombie outbreak during the Joseon dynasty.

Deadly Class

Syfy has also released a “this season on...” trailer for Deadly Class.

Outlander

Finally, Brianna reels from her recent trauma in Wilmington in the trailer for next week’s episode of Outlander, “The Birds & The Bees.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.