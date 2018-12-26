A peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home’s mysterious Mysterio, John Wick meets The Director, and Hellboy rides. Plus new looks at Deadly Class, Outlander, and more. Spoilers dropping right this way...
Spider-Man: Far From Home
SuperBroMovie’s Daniel Richtman shared promotional art of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio on Twitter.
Avengers: Endgame
Richtman also shared new concept art of Clint Barton as Ronin.
A Nightmare On Elm Street
Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick confirmed a second Nightmare on Elm Street reboot is “still happening” but “nothing is percolating just yet” in a recent interview with Gamespot.
It’s still happening. Everybody wants to see Freddy again I think, so I think it’s inevitable at some point. Nothing is percolating just yet.
Transformers: The Animated Movie/Optimus Prime Solo Film
Speaking with Metro, series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed a new animated Transformers movie set on Cybertron is currently in development.
We actually have an animated movie in the works that will tell the whole Cybertron mythology. The fans will love that.
In the same interview, Bonaventura confessed Allspark Pictures is having trouble coming up with an “in” for a potential Optimus Prime solo movie and made a curious comparison.
We’re trying to figure out an Optimus Prime solo movie. It will be hard with Optimus, he is always right, very stoic and is a man of few words … It is kind of like saying, ‘Lets do a movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi?’ But how much is there to say about Obi-Wan? It is not so easy.
John Wick Chapter 3
Empire has our first look at Anjelica Huston as The Director.
Hellboy
A new image from Hellboy’s official Twitter hypes the film’s comic-accurate adaptation of The Wild Hunt.
Meanwhile, a motion poster celebrating the fires of hell was released in time for Christmas.
New Gods
Ava DuVernary alluded to her work on the New Gods movie in a cryptic Twitter post.
Alita: Battle Angel
Bloody-Disgusting has the latest poster.
Monster Hunter
Production has wrapped on Monster Hunter according to Milla Jovovich on Twitter.
Happy!
TV Line reports Weird Al Yankovich will lend his voice to a new character named Smoking Man Baby, a “jealous, volatile baby blowhard with full tats and a cigarette always dangling from his mouth” described as “toxic masculinity in a diaper.”
Roswell, New Mexico
Spoiler TV has new images from the pilot episode of the Roswell reboot. Several more at the link.
Kingdom
Netflix has a new trailer for their upcoming Korean horror series concerning a zombie outbreak during the Joseon dynasty.
Deadly Class
Syfy has also released a “this season on...” trailer for Deadly Class.
Outlander
Finally, Brianna reels from her recent trauma in Wilmington in the trailer for next week’s episode of Outlander, “The Birds & The Bees.”
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
