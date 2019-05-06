Image: 20th Century Fox/Disney

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Is Bruce Campbell already teasing Evil Dead’s return? Fede Alvarez is allegedly joining the troubled Chaos Walking adaptation. Meet the new toys of Toy Story 4. Rodan is unleashed in a tiny new King of the Monsters snippet. Plus, what’s to come on the season finales of Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. To me, my Spoilers!



Advertisement

Dark Phoenix

Jean continues to feel the fury of the Phoenix Force in a new TV spot.

Chaos Walking

THR reports Fede Alvarez is now assisting original director Doug Liman on reshoots for his allegedly “unreleasable” sci-fi film, Chaos Walking.

Advertisement

Toy Story 4

Coming Soon has a full series of character posters for Toy Story 4. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Rodan runs amok in new security footage from Monarch Industries.

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

A new featurette goes behind-the-scenes of Parabellum’s motorcycle chase sequence, which you can watch a clip from, here.





Ash vs the Evil Dead



Though claiming to have retired from the role, a mysterious new tweet from Bruce Campbell suggests an Ash-related project of some description arrives this September.

Advertisement

Agents of SHIELD

The fourth episode of season six is titled, “Code Yellow,” according to Spoiler TV.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Lex Luthor takes over Washington, DC in the synopsis for “The Quest for Peace,” the season four finale of Supergirl.

Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, DC and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#422). Original airdate 5/19/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Legends take on Neron in the synopsis for “Hey, World!” the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

While on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora (Courtney Ford) discover Neron’s evil plan. Nate (Nick Zano) convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu (#416). Original airdate 5/20/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Coming Soon also has images from “Terms of Service” airing May 13. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charmed

Macy learns a harsh truth about alternate realities in the synopsis for “The Source Awakens,” the season finale of Charmed.

Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) grow wary of Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) new-found power. Meanwhile, Macy keeps creating alternate realities, but they don’t end up being the perfect versions she was hoping for. Meanwhile, Maggie and Mel still struggle with what will happen in their personal lives. Ser’Darius Blain, Nick Hargrove and Ellen Tamaki also star. Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin & Carter Covington (#122). Original airdate 5/19/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The 100

Clarke makes amends in the synopsis for “The Face Behind the Glass,” airing May 21.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) embraces the traditions of Sanctum and tries to make amends for her past actions. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Telles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Tim Scanlan and written by Charmaine DeGrate (#604). Original airdate 5/21/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Happy!

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Arlo and Marie,” this week’s episode of Happy! Several more at the link.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol

“King of the Beach” Flex Mentallo debuts on next week’s episode of Doom Patrol, “Flex Patrol.”

Game of Thrones

Finally, dread mounts in this dialogue-free trailer for next week’s episode of Game of Thrones.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.