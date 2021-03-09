Updates From Wynonna Earp, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and More

Wynonna’s fight might not be over just yet. Image : Syfy

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Blumhouse and Netflix are teaming up with Sons of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter for a new period horror. Kong and Godzilla square off in even more Godzilla vs. Kong posters. Plus, updates on Hiyao Miyazaki’s latest. Spoilers now!

The Creeps

Screen Daily reports Highlander’s Christopher Lambert will star in The Creeps, a monster movie from director Marko Mäkilaakso concerning “two American youngsters who prepare to celebrate Monsterfest in a Finnish ski resort that gets overrun by small creatures.” Barry Atkinson (The Lion King, The Land Before Time) has been tapped to design the film’s pint-sized monsters.

Advertisement

This Beast

According to Deadline, Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter will make his feature directorial debut with This Beast, a horror-drama for Blumhouse and Netflix inspired by the Beast of Gévaudan. The story is said to concern “an 18th century English village besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. Dozens of innocents are slaughtered and the mayhem is driven to puritanical heights by religious fanaticism. The impossible task of killing the beast falls to a lowly trapper who promises he can stop the carnage. But for him this hunt is not a professional mission, it’s a deeply personal one.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save Up to 54% Get a 48-Pack of AA Batteries for Just $15, or AAA Batteries for $13

How Do You Live?



According to the latest issue of Sight and Sound (via Comic Book), Hiyao Miyazaki is “halfway done” with his latest film, How Do You Live?

Advertisement

Evil Dead Rise

In conversation with Knox News, Bruce Campbell confirmed Evil Dead Rise plans to film later this year.

Planning to shoot the next Evil Dead movie in New Zealand later this year. [It’s] set in a modern-day urban setting. It’s out of the woods.

Advertisement

The Unholy

The Sam Raimi-produced horror film starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, and Cary Elwes is now scheduled for an April 2, 2021 theatrical release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Godzilla vs Kong

Bloody-Disgusting has two more Godzilla vs Kong posters.

Photo : HBO Max

Advertisement

Photo : HBO Max

The Sleep

On Halloween night, participants of a sleep experiment must “survive real-life horrors as well as the ones unlocked deep within their minds” in the trailer for The Sleep.

The Tangle

In the trailer for The Tangle, a woman is somehow discretely murdered in a future where clouds of airborne microdrones have made personal privacy impossible.

Kindred

Deadline reports FX has ordered a pilot for a series based on Octavia E. Butler’s Kindred from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Darren Aronofsky, Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. FX’s adaptation “is centered on Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can get settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation with which she and her family are most surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”

Advertisement

Wynonna Earp

In conversation with THR, showrunner Emily Andras stated she’s hopeful Wynonna Earp will be renewed for a fifth season at another network.

We are in meetings all the time and I am constantly getting an updated list from the producers ranking our targets of opportunity. I can’t say who has said yes and who has said no. I can say that possibly someone you just mentioned is definitely in the mix. I would also say that in a weird way, while it may look more dire to the public, I think that season five is almost easier than season four because [Canadian distributor] Space stepped up in season four financially. We have an international distributor, Cineflix, that has sold out all over the world again. Netflix is still in as far as second window. All we need is a U.S. broadcaster, which is not as much moving around the chess pieces as it even was in season four. All the big people are in play, from IMDbTV to Paramount+, Hulu. Name a streamer, they have gotten a call from us.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

Spoiler TV has collected the first ten episode titles of Legends of Tomorrow’s sixth season.

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.1 - Ground Control to Sara Lance Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.2 - Meat: the Legends Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.3 - The Ex-Factor Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.4 - Bay of Squids Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.5 - The Satanist’s Apprentice Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.6 - Bishop’s Gambit Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.7 - Back to the Finale Part II Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.8 - Stressed Western Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.9 - This is Gus Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.10 - Bad Blood

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Finally, Zemo, Sharon, Bucky, and Sam enjoy their own character posters for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series .

Advertisement

Photo : Disney+

Photo : Disney+

Advertisement

Photo : Disney+

Photo : Disney+

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cook