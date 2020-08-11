Updates From Wonder Woman 1984, The Boys, and More

Diana and Cheetah do battle. Or tug of war, same difference. Image : Warner Bros.

The Boys recruits an Iceman to play with fire. Netflix is making a new sci-fi "eco-fable" for kids. Nickelodeon's weird plans for Spongebob expand with another new spinoff. Plus, Agents of SHIELD looks back ahead of its grand finale, and a new tease for Hulu's take on Clive Barker's Books of Blood. Spoilers now!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Wonder Woman 1984



In conversation with InStyle Magazine, Kristen Wiig revealed her transformation into Cheetah will be gradual, including “different evolutions” leading up to her ultimate form.

No, we weren’t allowed to take any pictures.This was lockdown. They have it somewhere, and you will see it. But there are different evolutions to my character. I will leave you with that.

Books of Blood

Bloody-Disgusting has the first poster for Hulu’s Books of Blood movie from the unlikely partnership of Brannon Braga and Seth McFarlane.

Photo : Hulu

The Devil All The Time

Netflix’s star-studded southern gothic now has a poster.

Sputnik

An alien-possessed cosmonaut crawls from the wreckage of his crashed space capsule in a new clip from Sputnik.

Immortal

Tony Todd, Dylan Baker, Robin Bartlett, Samm Levine, Vanessa Lengies, Agnes Bruckner, Mario Van Peebles, Lindsay Mushett, and Jason Stuart star in the trailer for Immortal, a new horror anthology coming to VOD September 1.

The Boys

X-Men’s Iceman, Shawn Ashmore, will be playing Lamplighter—the pyrokinetic member of the Seven absent from the first season—in the second season of The Boys.

Antony Starr also revealed a new image of Homelander evidently ready to crush a few heads.

The Last Bus

Deadline reports Netflix has ordered a ten-part children’s series described as both a “a sci-fi road trip adventure” and an “eco-fable” from writer Paul Neafcy and Wildseed Studios. The story is said to follow “a group of mismatched school kids who band together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence.” Doctor Who’s Lawrence Gough and Steve Hughes are attached to direct episodes, alongside Drew Casson and Nour Wazzi.

The Patrick Star Show

Additionally, Nickelodeon has ordered thirteen episodes of a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff “in the vein of The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!” in which Patrick Star hosts his own late-night talk show. [Deadline]

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, a new trailer for Wednesday’s two-hour series finale of Agents of SHIELD looks back on the show’s history.

