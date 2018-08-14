Photo: Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Neill Blomkamp hints that he wants a familiar face back for RoboCop Returns. Dave Filoni discusses his involvement with the new Star Wars animated series. Producer Stephen Broussard says a future Ant-Man/Wasp movie could really delve into the Quantum Realm. Plus, Wonder Woman 1984 set pictures. Spoilers, away!



RoboCop Returns

Director Neill Blomkamp seemed to hint he’s hoping to get Peter Weller to reprise his role as Alex Murphy in RoboCop Returns.

Wonder Woman 1984

New set photos reveal the production has painstakingly recreated the Smithsonian’s 1984 Annual Fundraiser ball.

Ant-Man 3

Appearing as a guest on the Empire Film Podcast, producer Stephen Broussard suggested a hypothetical third Ant-Man movie would finally explore the scope and implications of the Quantum Realm.

I think there’s more to do there. At this point of the process with the first Ant-Man, based on a glimmer of what you saw if you froze your DVD at the right place, we had the idea of ‘What if part two was about finding Janet?’ And it was an inkling of an idea. Nothing’s been announced, I’m not coyly sitting on any announcement. There really is no plans for the next one, but you can’t help but talk as filmmakers and creative people about where you would go next if you ever got the opportunity. And we talk a lot about the Quantum Realm and there would be perhaps more opportunity to go down there. Maybe there’s more down there than we realized. Clearly, Janet’s been up to something and has different clothes on and some weapons. Where did those come from? And similarly, if you look at the right moment and freeze the DVD in a certain place, maybe you’ll see something else as well that could tip a hat to where the story could go.

They Hear It

THR reports It Follows director David Robert Mitchell is slated to write the screenplay for Legendary Entertainment’s feature adaptation of Julian Terry’s short.

Train to Busan 2

AllKPop reports Yeon Sang-ho is planning to shoot a Train to Busan sequel early next year under the working title, Peninsula. According to the outlet, “The film will revisit the same zombie virus that was seen in the original movie, except this time the focus will be expanded to the entire Korean peninsula.”

Avatar 2-5

Speaking with Inside the Magic, producer Jon Landau hinted the Avatar sequels will include creatures from Disney World’s tie-in ride, Avatar: Flight of Passage.

As we’ve moved on with the sequels to Avatar we made a very conscious decision to stage the whole four sequels on Pandora. We don’t need to go to another world if we want water, we’re going to go to the oceans of Pandora. Just like you see in Flight of Passage. Also, some of those creatures that you see (on Flight of Passage), don’t be surprised if they show up in the films.

Suspiria

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo of Tilda Swinton in the role of Madame Blanc, a character described by director Luca Guadagnino as “a woman in a moment of conflict between art and magic.”

The Happytime Murders

The latest red band trailer (so, NSFW warning going in) for The Happytime Murders is really crossing its fingers you haven’t seen Peter Jackson’s Meet the Feebles.

Kim Possible

Here’s the sitch: the Disney Channel has released its first teaser for the live-action Kim Possible movie.

The Nun

The Nun isn’t content to merely bury you alive in the latest TV spot.

Star Wars Resistance

Speaking to IGN, producer Dave Filoni revealed that his role in the upcoming show will be less hands-on than his involvement with Clone Wars and Rebels:

Resistance is a bit different, in that I’m not on that day-to-day. I created and set it in motion, but I’ve given that to other people to raise up, people that I’ve worked with a long time, who I think deserve the opportunity to tell stories and I think it’s exciting, and I give them my thoughts and notes – I was just doing that this morning, like George [Lucas] would give me. So that’s fun.

Knightfall

Mark Hamill has joined the second season of the Knights Templar drama as Talus, “a battle-hardened Knight Templar/veteran of the Crusades who survived captivity for 10 years in the Holy Land and now is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order.” [TV Line]

Channel Zero: The Dream Door

Barbara Crampton has joined the cast of season four as Vanessa Moss, “a woman with a close relationship” to Brandon Scott’s character, Tom Hodgson. Moss is “unprepared for the danger that Tom brings with him.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Old City Blues

Kerry Washington is set to star in Hulu’s adaptation of Giannis Milonogiannis’s graphic novel, Old City Blues, a future-set mystery concerning the murder of a cyborg CEO. Gore Verbinski will direct the pilot, with Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) serving as showrunner. [TV Line]

Legends of Tomorrow

That Hashtag Show reports the series is now casting a “Wolf Creature” of indeterminate age, gender or ethnicity as a potential series regular.

The time-traveling DC series is currently looking to cast a Wolf Creature, as they are looking for a male or female in their late 20-40s of any ethnicity to play this recurring guest character. Whoever gets cast would have a series regular option for a potential fifth season. Described as a massively strong and formidable athlete, this actor is the opposite of their character in their daily life. Though the so-called monster is aggressive and frightening, they manage to ally tentatively with the Waverider crew.

Jinn

Deadline reports Netflix is now producing its first original Arabic series, a “supernatural teen soap” exploring “contemporary themes of Jinn mythology.” The series stars Salma Malhas as Mira, a rebellious teen “who learns to love again” once she meets Keras, a Jinn “tasked with guarding vigilante Jinns.”

Doctor Who

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Neil Gaiman says he has hopes to write for the series again, whether for the incoming Thirteenth Doctor or an incarnation beyond that.

If you examine my DNA and you go in deep enough, with a good enough microscope, you’re gonna see a TARDIS, with a little light blinking on the top! So the idea of writing for Jodie, or for her successor, whoever she/he/they happen to be, is... yeah, it’s Doctor Who! You can’t say no.

Arrow

Stephen Amell also recently revealed he’s been struggling to grow Green Arrow’s iconic goatee.

Lucifer

Hail Satan! For production has officially begun on the Netflix era of Lucifer.

The Purge

Spoiler TV has images from episodes two and three, “Take What’s Yours” and “The Urge to Purge.” Click the corresponding episode titles for more.

Preacher

Finally, Spoiler TV also has images and an ominous synopsis for next week’s episode of Preacher, “Schwanzkopf.” More at the link.

Divided and trapped, Tulip, Jesse and Cassidy battle old friends, new enemies and loved ones to escape certain death - or worse.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

