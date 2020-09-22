Updates From Wonder Woman 1984, Creepshow, and More

Wonder Woman has plenty of time to wonder what Barbara did later. Image : Warner Bros.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has a cryptic tease for The Matrix 4's goals. Stranger Things returns to filming later this month. Euphoria’s Algee Smith joins Chloë Grace-Moretz in a new Android thriller. Plus, a look at Walking Dead: The World Beyond’s premiere and Giancarlo Esposito has high hopes for The Mandalorian’s future. Spoilers now!



Euphoria’s Algee Smith has joined Chloë Grace-Moretz as the co-star of Mother/Android, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin. According to Deadline, the story follows “Georgia (Moretz) and Sam (Smith), a couple who go on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land— a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before Georgia gives birth.”

The Matrix 4



In a recent interview with Collider, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II described The Matrix 4 as a “very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want.”

My reaction to the script [was], ‘Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this. People are really gonna like this.’ It’s different and it’s the same, you know, at the same time. It’s a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want.

Wonder Woman 1984

A new Japanese trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 includes new footage of Diana flying around in her golden armor.

The Croods: A New Age

The voices of Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran feature in the first trailer for The Croods: A New Age.

Creepshow

Wrong Turn 2 director Joe Lynch revealed he’s directing an episode of Creepshow’s second season... with a photo of an Ewok action figure.

50 States of Fright

Bloody-Disgusting has synopses for all four episodes of 50 States of Fright’s new season— including one where Christina Ricci explores the real-life Overlook Hotel.

Almost There/Iowa With the ghost of her dead mother terrorizing her, an engineer must fix a turbine in the middle of Iowa while a storm rages. Starring Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Katie Stuart Directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place)

13 Steps to Hell/Washington When a sister descends a strange underground stairwell adjacent to an overgrown Washington cemetery to retrieve her little brother’s lost toy, she finds more than she bargained for at the bottom of the steps. Starring Rory Culkin, Lulu Wilson Directed by Lee Cronin (Evil Dead Rise)

Red Rum/Colorado When a bunch of “influencers” descend on Colorado’s most haunted hotel, they find themselves the victims of a bunch of spirits who just want to be left alone. Starring Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Victoria Justice, Colin Ford Directed by Daniel Goldhaber (Cam)

Dogwood-Azalea/Missouri When a young girl moves to a new town in rural Missouri with her family, she makes a new friend of a very old and angry soul. Starring Erica Tremblay, Elizabeth Reaser Directed by Cate Devaney

Stranger Things

Deadline reports the fourth season of Stranger Things begins filming September 28 in Georgia.

The Mandalorian

In conversation with People Magazine, Giancarlo Esposito confidently stated The Mandalorian will be renewed for a third and fourth season.

We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore. So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.

Mr. Mercedes

Comic Book reports a third season of Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes will air on NBCUn iversal’s Peacock streaming service now that AT&T’s Audience Network has ceased operations.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Spoiler TV has photos and a synopsis for the premiere episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Click through for more.

Episode 101: Brave Iris welcomes an enigmatic ally to their community while Hope questions the visitor’s motives. A message upends the sisters’ worldview, forcing them to decide between the safety of their home and the uncertainty of the world beyond.



Pandora

KSiteTV has newly-released key art for Pandora’s second season.

The 100

Finally, producers Jason Rothenberg and Kim Shumway take five minutes to discuss “The Dying of The Light, ” this Wednesday’s episode of The 100.

