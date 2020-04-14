Updates From Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, and More

Diana, waiting to share her latest adventure with us. Image : Warner Bros.

Sophie Turner wants in on the X-Men again. Michael Rooker wouldn’t mind returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as long as it’s not as Yondu. Neal Scanlan offers a tiny update on where the Cassian Andor show is at. Plus, a look at Sanaa Lathan’s Catwoman on Harley Quinn, and a tease for What We Do in the Shadows’ return. Spoilers now!



Black Adam

According to Dwayne Johnson, production on Black Adam has been delayed to either August or September amidst covid-19 concerns.

I was currently shooting Red Notice for Netflix with myself, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot— with writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber — as we were shut down, basically, because of the coronavirus. So at some point we’ll pick that up. Black Adam we’re still shooting probably at the end of summer now, probably pushed, maybe into August? Maybe September? So, we will see. But I can’t wait for that. I have been training so hard for months and months and months for Black Adam. And that is a passion project for me. It’s a role I hold dear and near to my DNA, so I can’t wait.

Wonder Woman 1984

Empire has two, high-def photos from Wonder Woman 1984, full of shiny armor and dirty dancing.

Dune

Comic Book has the film’s official logo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In conversation with Michael Rosenbaum on Youtube, Michael Rooker stated he refuses to reprise his role as the late Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but his open to “play something else” in further MCU films.

No way, I’m dead. I’m dead. My character is dead. I would play something else, I wouldn’t mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful… amazing sendoff that you would ever want in cinematic Marvel history. My god, dude, why do you want to spoil that by bringing the character back now?

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner stated she would “kill” to play Jean Grey again in a recent interview with Variety.

I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience… we had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back.

Soul/Raya and the Last Dragon

Pixar’s Soul has been rescheduled for a November 20, 2020 release date while Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon has moved to March 12, 2021. [Coming Soon]

The Plague

47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts shared his proof-of-concept short with Bloody-Disgusting for The Plague, an original film concerning a virus that somehow causes the infected to vomit spider eggs. Naturally, the sacs hatch shortly thereafter. Fun!

All of Us Are Dead

Deadline reports Netflix is producing All of Us Are Dead, a television series based on the popular webtoon Now at Our School from writer Chun Sung-il and directors Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. Described as a “fresh take” on the Korean zombie genre, the story follows “a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire.”

Cassian Andor

According to special effects supervisor Neal Scanlan, the Cassian Andor television series completed “six weeks” of pre-production before shutting down amidst covid-19 concerns.

Originally, we were hoping to move into a few TV series, The Mandalorian had obviously already started and has done incredibly well, it’s [a] brilliant piece of work. We were here in the U.K. about to start on a couple of shows ourselves, but they all, unfortunately, got bumped. We just literally started about six weeks ago on the Cassian story until unfortunately the virus hit and we’re now all on lockdown. So, we’re trying to do the best we can from home.

[Comic Book Movie]

Boom Studios

Netflix has signed a first-look deal with Boom Studios, the comic book publisher behind Lumberjanes, Mouse Guard and Damnation Crusade. No titles for potential adaptation have been announced as of yet, however.

Rick and Morty

The midseason premiere of Rick & Morty is titled “Never Ricking Morty” according to IGN.

Masters of the Universe

Kevin Smith offered an update on his Masters of the Universe Netflix series during a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast .

I have been working on Masters of the Universe, but that’s circling back over on stuff that’s been done. I saw two animatics for episodes one and two and they’re f-cking outstanding, but I was like ‘Oh my God, I can write in some more dialogue.’ So I wrote another page down that I could throw in while fights are going on and stuff, but that’s just circling over stuff that’s been done. But you can feel productive. It’s breaking new ground where I’m like ‘Take it forward,’ and that’s what I’m gonna spend the next week doing, just taking my head out of the news and putting my head into my fake f-cking mall.

Vagrant Queen

The team is betrayed on Wix in the synopsis for “Temple of Doom, ” the April 24 episode of Vagrant Queen.

Temple of Doom (TV-14-V) The team arrive on Wix to unexpected revelations. Betrayal leads to a bloody showdown.



[Spoiler TV]

Harley Quinn

Coming Soon has four new photos of Sanaa Lathan’s Catwoman as she appears in Harley Quinn’s new season.

NOS4A2

Charlie Manx returns in the latest trailer for NOs4A2 season two.

Roswell, New Mexico

And now Max returns—with amnesiaaaaaaaaa—in the trailer for “Sex and Candy, ” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

What We Do in the Shadows

Finally, the cast of What We Do in the Shadows discusses season two in a new featurette.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.