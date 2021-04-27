Updates From Willow, Disenchanted, and More

Image : Lucasfilm

Netflix has nabbed itself a new Thai horror film about supernatural research. Josh Hartnett joins the Fear Index adaptation. Plus, Legends of Tomorrow teases its finale. Spoilers get!



Disenchanted

Deadline reports Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays are set to reprise their roles as Giselle, Nancy, and Prince Edward in Disenchanted.

Escape Room 2

Escape Room 2 will release theatrically six months early this July 2021. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Curse of Humpty Dumpty

Meanwhile, a haunted Humpty Dumpty doll terrorizes a woman with Alzheimer’s (!) in the trailer for The Curse of Humpty Dumpty.

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To

We also have a trailer for My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, a horror movie about siblings who harvest blood for their infirm, vampiric brother.

Don’t Let Her In

Not to be outdone, TerrorVision director Ted Nicolaou has returned with a new film about a literal roommate from Hell.

Ghost Lab

Netflix has also acquired the rights to Ghost Lab, a Thai horror movie about a research laboratory for ghouls and ghosts.



Willow

Amer Chadha-Patel will play a “male lead” in the upcoming Willow series at Disney+ opposite Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Tony Revolori, and Erin Kellyman. Details on his character are not available at this time. [Deadline]

The Fear Index

Variety reports Josh Hartnett will star as Dr. Alex Hoffman, “a computer scientist and genius who is ready with a new AI product launch that promises big returns, but whose roll-out plans go awry” in Sky’s upcoming adaptation of The Fear Index by Robert Harris. “What follows is a journey through the worst 24 hours of his life—cutting across reality, memory and paranoid fantasy, forcing him to question everything he sees with his own eyes.” Leila Farzad, Arsher Ali, and Grégory Montel are attached to co-star.

Legends of Tomorrow

The season six finale of Legends of Tomorrow—amazingly titled “The Fungus Amongus”—is now filming.

Finally, Comic Book has photos from “Meat: The Legends” airing May 9. Click through for more.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

