Updates From WandaVision, The Walking Dead, and More

Netflix has dropped a bunch of new info for movies hitting the platform this year, including the return of a TMNT classic for the Rise movie. Batwoman’s showrunner teases some comic book foes for season two . Plus, get a look at Into the Dark’s Valentine’s special, and what’s to come when Maggie returns to The Walking Dead. Spoilers now!



Moonfall

According to Deadline, Michael Peña will replace Stanley Tucci in Moonfall — Roland Emmerich’s moon-out-of-orbit disaster movie—due to “government-imposed travel restrictions” related to covid-19.

Things Heard and Seen

Entertainment Weekly reports Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, and F. Murray Abraham will star in Things Heard and Seen, a “supernatural thriller” at Netflix from directors Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman. Based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, the story follows “a Manhattan couple” who “move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.”

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Netflix has released a synopsis for There’s Someone Inside Your House, an upcoming film adaptation of the Stephanie Perkins’ novel directed by Patrick Brice (Creep, Creep 2).

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

The Tomorrow War

According to Deadline, Skydance is now “shopping” Chris MacKay’s The Tomorrow War to online streaming services.

Boss Level

Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level—starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, and Naomi Watts—is now set for a March 5 release date on Hulu. [/Film]

Fear Street/Kate/O2

A trailer for Netflix’s 2021 roster of original films includes first looks at the upcoming Fear Street trilogy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s assassin movie, Kate, and Alexandre Aja‘s O2, starring Mélanie Laurent as a woman running out of oxygen in a medical cryo unit.

WandaVision

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Emma Caulfield revealed she has a mysterious, yet-to-be-disclosed role in WandaVision.

La Brea

NBC has reportedly ordered La Brea—the show about a family sucked into “an unexplainable primeval world” through a sinkhole—to series. [TV Line]

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Nickelodeon has released a synopsis for its upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie based on the reportedly canceled series.

Into the Dark

Variety has a new image from “Tentacles”, this year’s Valentine’s Day episode of Into the Dark starring Dana Drori and Casey Deidrick as a couple who “fall head over heels into a new romance...until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.”

Photo : Hulu

Batwoman

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed Black Mask and the False Face Society will appear in the second season of Batwoman.

We have a couple big bads this season. One, [who] we teed up midway through last season, is this woman Safiyah, and she’s sort of Alice’s Achilles’ Heel. And ultimately yes with the False Face Society, we will see the leader of this gang as Black Mask later on in the season. While Ryan never used drugs, she was in a relationship where somebody was using drugs and it’s ultimately what got Ryan put away in jail. So, it’s this idea that Ryan is this innocent woman and if she were white, per se, she might not have had the same punishment [that] she, as an innocent Black woman, had to go through. That’s a huge piece of her backstory, so that’s something we’re exploring this year. Batwoman has this particular vendetta against the False Face Society because the idea of drugs permeating the city and nobody taking any responsibility for it strikes at her core.

Entertainment Weekly also has an image of “Alice’s Achilles’ Heel, ” Safiyah.

Photo : The CW

The Walking Dead



Spoiler TV has photos from “Home Sweet Home, ” the February 28 episode of The Walking Dead. Click through for more.

Photo : AMC

Photo : AMC

Photo : AMC

Finally, AMC has released a trailer for the six additional episodes of The Walking Dead’s tenth season.



